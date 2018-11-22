Farmers lose will to fight as big squeeze continues

Prices remain fixed to the floor. Factory base prices for bullocks yesterday continued at €3.75/kg, with the equivalent on the heifer side being €3.85/kg.

Foyle Meats in Donegal continue to set the pace, but their prices are back by 5c/kg to a base of €3.80/kg for bullocks and €3.90/kg for heifers.

The reason given for this price fall is not oversupply but that the markets they are selling into have become "difficult".

In the background stories continue to circulate of finishers with under-30-month stock commanding more. That's of little consolation to the majority of finishers with cattle in sheds, waiting for an indication that the tide on price might actually be turning.

Finishers are waiting for a price rise as slaughterings continue to register at over 40,000 per week, last week hitting 40,073.

Turning back to the specifics, cull cow prices continue to be squeezed, with reports that factories knocked another 10c/kg off their price across the board as last week progressed.

This leaves your O grade cow at around the €2.90/kg mark, with R grades making up to €3.10/kg, while P grades see +3s at €2.70/kg, with other Ps from €2.50/kg to €2.60/kg and back.

Also suffering are the bulls with under-24-month U grade stock now being bid at €3.90-3.85/kg, with R grades at €3.70-3.75/kg and O grades on €3.50-3.60/kg. Under-16-month bulls are on a base of €3.75/kg.