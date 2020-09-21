Factory prices free-wheel despite fall in numbers

When Sam Bennett crossed the line on the Champs Élysées to clinch his second stage win in this year’s Tour de France on Sunday, having just won the overall points classification, the nation rejoiced.

He joined fellow from Carrick-on-Suir man Sean Kelly as Green Jersey winner. We salute you Sam.

Is there a comparison to be drawn between Sam’s heroics and beef prices? Maybe getting a bike up the side of the Pyrenées is slightly less troublesome than persuading beef factories to shift their prices up a couple of gears...

While the total kill for the week ending September 13 was 1,458 back on the previous week at 34,802, there has been no appreciable shift in prices. Despite the fall in numbers, as processors approached last weekend they sent out the message that bullocks would be staying on €3.60/kg, with heifers €3.60-3.65/kg. And that continued to be the official message yesterday morning. That fall in throughput deserves a little examination. It came in a week of very good weather, with some in the farming community turning their attention to winding up the last of the harvest, while others got out their mowers and balers in preparation for a final silage round-up. Last week, the weather improved still further, and with grass plentiful and stock thriving there wasn’t any real pressure on cattle men to move. Hence it is reasonable to assume that last week’s kill will again be around the 34,500 mark, with some predicting a little less because of the exceptionally good weather. The belief continues on the ground that supplies of finished cattle are tight, and while €3.60-3.65/kg is the general run, it could very well happen that if you hit on the right day you like Sam Bennett could break the tape just ahead of the posse.