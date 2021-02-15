Farming

Farming

Factory prices back 20c/kg as Brexit bites

Ben Sweeney farm open day. Stock pic of cattle. Picture; GERRY MOONEY. 3/2/16

Factory prices are now back 20c/kg on where they were three weeks ago, and while the rate of decline appeared to slow last week the question now is can finishers be confident that more pressure will not be applied? There is no simple answer, as the processing sector remains tight lipped.

It therefore has fallen to Bord Bia to offer some explanation as to what exactly is going on.

In their assessment of the trade up to the week ending February 6, they point out that despite throughput declining by 11,770 to 158,057 during the first five weeks of 2021, as against the same period last year, the dynamics in the our main market, the UK, are not currently favourable for beef exporters.

