Factory demand still not reflected in price rises as supplies remain strong

Martin Coughlan

While there appears to be a desire among factories for quality-assured bullocks and heifers, that has not yet translated into higher prices, with quotes for bullocks and heifers stuck at €3.60-3.65/kg.

And why should they as the numbers keep coming? The kill for the week October 18 reached 37,663, up 1,229 on the previous week and up 3,910 on the last week of September.

Of the 37,663, 16,293 were bullocks, with heifers 9,840, cull cows 8,155 and young bulls 1,487.