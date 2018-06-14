Factory bosses dogged in their determination to trim prices

Five points up with just 10 minutes remaining Tipperary hurlers thought they had it in the bag on Sunday, but Clare had other ideas and by the time the final whistle blew in Thurles the Banner had beaten the 2016 All-Ireland champions.

Clare's doggedness was cited by some analysts as the main reason for their victory. Take nothing away from Tipperary but Clare just would not give up.

The expectation among cattle farmers as the spring closed out was that come June and July, the numbers of fit stock would just not be there. The logic was simple: cattle traditionally targeted for those two months this year were a month to six weeks late going out to grass. Indeed, some cattle originally targeted for grass at that period didn't get out of their sheds at all as their owners chose to continue feeding indoors.

Like Tipperary with only 10 minutes left, well up and cruising, a lot of cattle men reckoned that this year they had it cracked. However, factory bosses, like Clare's hurlers, have dogged determination down to a fine art. Starting three weeks ago they began the gradual process of testing the resolve of sellers.