Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

‘Factories want cattle, just not big numbers right now’

The recent heavy rains will flush out at least the same average again for another few weeks. Photo: David Creedon/Alamy Expand

Close

The recent heavy rains will flush out at least the same average again for another few weeks. Photo: David Creedon/Alamy

The recent heavy rains will flush out at least the same average again for another few weeks. Photo: David Creedon/Alamy

The recent heavy rains will flush out at least the same average again for another few weeks. Photo: David Creedon/Alamy

Martin Coughlan

While the message from factory agents over the weekend on prices was one of ‘as you were’ the reality is that factory bosses have tightened the reins in relation to how much latitude they are willing to give their agents on price when negotiating.

This has seen most consolidate their offers around €4.15/kg for bullocks and €4.20/kg for heifers meaning in effect that it has got harder to get that extra 5c/kg that up until now helped sweeten the pot for the seller.

With numbers continuing strong what we’re seeing at present is the difference between ‘factories getting cattle as opposed to having to buy them’. 

Most Watched

Privacy