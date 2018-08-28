Farm Ireland
Factories 'use grid to avoid paying bonuses'

ICSA beef chairman Edmund Graham

Ronnie Bellew

Factories have been accused of using the beef grid to avoid having to pay bonuses on cattle for the Certified Irish Angus Beef Scheme and Irish Hereford Prime Scheme.

The ICSA pointed out that Angus and Hereford crosses out of the dairy herd are excluded from all bonuses if they fail to grade O= or better on the grid.

Edmund Graham, ICSA beef chairman, said many Angus and Hereford crosses from the dairy herd are failing to grade O=, with the result that they lose the quality assurance bonus and the scheme bonus, as well as being significantly discounted on the grid.

The loss of both bonuses is costing farmers up to 27c/kg or more than €84/hd on a 310kg carcass.

"I recently saw a kill sheet where the agreed base price was €3.85/kg. The farmer was offered €3.90/kg flat for a load of Angus cross cattle but assumed that the bonuses and grid would result in a much better price," Mr Graham explained.

"The farmer was anticipating 15c/kg Angus bonus and as a quality assured farmer was expecting 12c/kg as well.

"Almost half the load graded O- and consequently these cattle fetched €3.61/kg, whereas O+ cattle fetched €4/kg. Overall, prices averaged €3.81 and in addition, there was a €5/hd levy for the Angus scheme.

Flat rate

"The farmer should have opted for the flat rate of €3.90/kg."

Also Read

Mr Graham said he had heard reports of factories trying to buy Hereford and Angus cattle on a cheaper base than Friesians.

"The Hereford and Angus breed societies have put too much work into building brands only to see their efforts undermined by grid pricing mechanisms designed to cod farmers," Mr Graham said.

"It is unacceptable that supermarkets can get away with marketing Angus beef as a premium product, while the producer gets screwed."

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




