Factories renew attack on beef prices

Last week on the Irish Independent stand at the Ploughing, IFA president Joe Healy summarised the relationship between Irish cattle farmers and processors.

Last week on the Irish Independent stand at the Ploughing, IFA president Joe Healy summarised the relationship between Irish cattle farmers and processors.

He began his analysis of this 'relationship' by contrasting the different approach adopted by the dairy sector to this year's farming difficulties as opposed to that of the beef processors.

The dairy sector, Mr Healy commented, actively sourced fodder as well as introducing schemes to assist with bill payment. He then asked what had the beef processors done to help their suppliers during this very trying year? "Their idea of help over the last month has been to drop payments for cattle by €70-80/hd," Mr Healy told the audience.

Yesterday, factories renewed their assault on prices by attempting to pull both bullocks and heifers back another 5c/kg, on the back of a second week where kill numbers rose above 38,000hd. The kill actually hit 38,336hd to be precise.

Factories are putting the word out that prices are headed for €3.70/kg for bullocks, with heifers to follow at €3.80/kg. There is also a rumour being circulated that the 40,000hd per week slaughter threshold could be breached very soon.

That's one side of the coin. The other side says that far from creaking under the weight of this autumn's increased numbers, factories are actually well tooled up to handle this supply surge.

Or as put by a farmer I met at Ploughing: "If they're buying cattle, they have to be selling beef."

In relation to the bare bones of what's being paid, I spoke to several agents who yesterday continued to give €3.75/kg for bullocks and €3.85/kg for heifers. When I questioned them on prices of €3.70 and €3.80, the reply I got was: "No one told me [to drop the quotes], and I'm not going to ring the office. Let them ring me."