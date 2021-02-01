Factories put pressure on beef prices as talk of weight limits returns

After several months of positivity, the talk among factory agents and those with cattle to sell last weekend was of price reductions, factories going to a three day week, the reintroduction of weight limits plus issues in relation to getting stock killed.

While one farmer in the west told me, that his agent said to him that he had instructions not to buy “complicated cattle” in other words heavy stock or those over thirty months.

Concerns are also starting to be raised that plans for reduced kills could see supplies backing up in the system, handing the advantage back to the factories.

Another factor that could reduce numbers processed are reports that several plants are now dealing with renewed Covid issues. Kill figures have reduced steadily during January, 31,335 for the week ending the 24th of the month back from 31,936 the previous week which was 1,061 less than the week before that. Has the retail market softened to the point where processors believe they have to reduce any potential losses and are cutting their cloth to suit their measure? Des Morrison, ICMSA’s livestock chair pointed out to me that factory agents were as active as ever for beef last week at marts across the country. “Have meat prices reduced lately? Why are factory agents continuing to pay stronger prices for beef at marts by comparison with what the same animal would make in the factory?” Add to this, data from the North’s Livestock and Meat Commission for the week ending the 24th of January which shows that between prime cattle and cull cows 339 animals went north for slaughter and Mr. Morrison has a valid point. So where on this Tuesday are factory quotes at? Quotes for bullocks appear to have eased back to €3.75/kg with a suggestion that €3.80/kg might still operate in some situations while heifers slip from €3.90 to €3.85/kg. U grade young bulls are reported to be on a top of €3.85/kg with R grades on €3.70-3.80/kg while O grades steady up at €3.60/kg. The price damage on the cull cow side appears to be more severe with cuts of 10-20c/kg reported with R grades on €3.30-3.25/kg while O grades slip to between 3.10-3.00/kg and better P’s €2.90/kg. Looking at the entire situation I find it a bit unusual that factories didn’t just stick to reducing their quotes by 5-10c/kg for prime stock with bulls seeing a similar reduction while hitting cows by 10-20c/kg, they appear to have thrown everything bar the kitchen sink at getting the situation back to a position where they might have more control.