Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 3.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Factories put pressure on beef prices as talk of weight limits returns

Beef prices are set to come under pressure this week. Expand

Close

Beef prices are set to come under pressure this week.

Beef prices are set to come under pressure this week.

Beef prices are set to come under pressure this week.

Martin Coughlan

After several months of positivity, the talk among factory agents and those with cattle to sell last weekend was of price reductions, factories going to a three day week, the reintroduction of weight limits plus issues in relation to getting stock killed.

While one farmer in the west told me, that his agent said to him that he had instructions not to buy “complicated cattle” in other words heavy stock or those over thirty months.

Concerns are also starting to be raised that plans for reduced kills could see supplies backing up in the system, handing the advantage back to the factories.

Most Watched

Privacy