Factories: Prices inching upwards as supplies start to tighten

 

Martin Coughlan

The strong factory kills continue: 37,292 for the week ending June 28. Add to that around another 1,100 that went North that week for immediate slaughter, out of the 1,701 that moved north (Department of Agriculture figures), and you do wonder how much longer the numbers can keep coming.

Will supplies tighten? You would have to say they have to.

On the prices front, bullocks appear to have moved up 5-10c/kg to €3.60-3.65/kg, with heifers on €3.65-3.70/kg. As always when there is a want, those with bigger numbers of in-spec quality stock can generally leverage another 5c/kg or possibly more.