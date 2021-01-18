Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Factories on the back foot as strong demand sees finishers drive hard bargains

Cattle being unloaded from a trailer. Photo: James Tracy Expand

Close

Cattle being unloaded from a trailer. Photo: James Tracy

Cattle being unloaded from a trailer. Photo: James Tracy

Cattle being unloaded from a trailer. Photo: James Tracy

Martin Coughlan

Traditionally tighter supplies push factory quotes upwards. That as we’ve all noticed is not the case at present with demand the clear driver.

The first few weeks of January 2020 saw factory prices for bullocks and heifers averaging from €3.60-3.65/kg respectively on the back of weekly kills of around 35,000.

With the kill for the week ending the 10th of the month back not even two thousand at 33,092 when compared to this time last year factory quotes for bullocks and heifers are running 20-25c/kg above last year’s levels. At present while factories maybe quoting €3.75/kg for bullocks and €3.80-3.85/kg they are paying €3.80/kg and €3.90/kg respectively, with I told more “possible” if numbers and quality aline.

Privacy