Factories on the back foot as strong demand sees finishers drive hard bargains

Traditionally tighter supplies push factory quotes upwards. That as we’ve all noticed is not the case at present with demand the clear driver.

The first few weeks of January 2020 saw factory prices for bullocks and heifers averaging from €3.60-3.65/kg respectively on the back of weekly kills of around 35,000.

With the kill for the week ending the 10th of the month back not even two thousand at 33,092 when compared to this time last year factory quotes for bullocks and heifers are running 20-25c/kg above last year’s levels. At present while factories maybe quoting €3.75/kg for bullocks and €3.80-3.85/kg they are paying €3.80/kg and €3.90/kg respectively, with I told more “possible” if numbers and quality aline.

That great barometer of the trade the cull cow has also pushed on over the last while with quotes for R grades running from €3.40-3.50/kg with O’s on €3.10-3.30/kg while your better grade tags along either just below the O price or inline depending on numbers and how the percentages work out.

The best way to explain how the trade for bulls is faring is to read the following.A farmer with a batch of heavy bulls set about selling them early last week. It took two days to finalise the details and price.

The first throw saw his local agent bidding €3.80/kg flat, the farmer knocked it back. The agent took his time, returning with €3.80/kg plus transport. The farmer in the in between however had chanced ringing a second factory and was offered €3.85 plus transport. The original agent wasn’t at all happy at the prospect of losing a very good client and after several phone calls to his boss returned with €3.90/kg. Except the farmer now smelling blood again rang the second factory, and for a second, and final time they upped the odds, €3.90/kg plus transport, deal done.

It’s not so long ago factories were turning their noses up at bulls and God help you if they were heavy. Now as the anecdote above shows issues of age and weight are all forgotten. Factories deal in meat and when supplies are scarce or as is the case at present demand is strong weight matters.

While my man got his €3.90/kg plus transport for his heavy U grades the general run sees U’s ranging from €3.80-3.85/kg with R’s on €3.70-3.75 and continental O’s €3.60-3.65/kg.

I’ve had a considerable amount of correspondence from both farmers and their advisors in relation to the difficulties surrounding the BEAM scheme. Indeed the current strong factory numbers in the wake of Brexit are partly down to finishers trying to make the cut when it comes to complying with the regulations around the scheme.

What I’ve noticed is that those who are in fear of being penalised are very stressed because they feel they have no control. The reality is the money was given and conditions were attached. Now we’re in a situation where a lot of farmers have complied with the requirements at their own expense while others did not and are now panicking at the prospect of having to give back some or all of the money.

The solution to this problem, if there is a solution lies in Brussels’. The last thing farming needs with hundreds of thousands depending on Covid payments are headlines like “Farmers refuse to return Government money”