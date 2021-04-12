Farming

Factories on the back foot as strong demand sees beef prices breach €4/kg mark

Strong demand sees heifers up by 5-10c/kg and bullocks by 10-15c/kg in a week.

Strong demand sees heifers up by 5-10c/kg and bullocks by 10-15c/kg in a week.

Strong demand sees heifers up by 5-10c/kg and bullocks by 10-15c/kg in a week.

Strong demand sees heifers up by 5-10c/kg and bullocks by 10-15c/kg in a week.

Martin Coughlan

Twelve months ago, the factory trade bottomed this week at €3.40/kg as the industry attempted to come to terms with the first of the international Covid lockdowns.

As of the start of this month, the overall kill for the first three months of this year stood at 394,200, not counting calves, that's back 54,377 on twelve months ago.

