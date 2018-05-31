Factories: Game of two halves after early week price wobble
Last weekend saw a plethora of inter-county hurling matches played around the country. What a lot of them had in common was that the media experts correctly called the result in advance.
However, in relation to the Cork and Tipperary match, RTÉ's pundits gave Tipp really no chance of recovering from their nine-point half-time deficit.
By Tuesday morning of last week, I was also dealing with similar negative analysis as a share of beef pundits contacted me claiming that the game was up as far as further factory price increases were concerned.
The reason being that for the first few days of last week, bigger numbers of cattle were presented for sale than expected.
As we all now know Tipp fought back splendidly against the Rebels and earned a draw on Sunday in Thurles.
Likewise, on the beef front, it was a week of two halves. After an initial early wobble, numbers steadied and in some places showed signs of again running short as last weekend approached.
Strong prices
In short, factory prices were yesterday trending stronger than a week ago with the range of base prices for bullocks expanded to between €4.15-4.25/kg.
On the heifer side, my quotes for yesterday ranged from €4.25-4.30/kg. There is more to be had, I'm told, with at least one deal done for a big number of bullocks seeing the strong side of €4.30/kg paid, while on the heifer front, Angus Woods of the IFA told me €4.35/kg was now possible.