Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 31 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Factories: Game of two halves after early week price wobble

 

Photo Brian Farrell
Photo Brian Farrell
Martin Coughlan

Martin Coughlan

Last weekend saw a plethora of inter-county hurling matches played around the country. What a lot of them had in common was that the media experts correctly called the result in advance.

However, in relation to the Cork and Tipperary match, RTÉ's pundits gave Tipp really no chance of recovering from their nine-point half-time deficit.

By Tuesday morning of last week, I was also dealing with similar negative analysis as a share of beef pundits contacted me claiming that the game was up as far as further factory price increases were concerned.

The reason being that for the first few days of last week, bigger numbers of cattle were presented for sale than expected.

As we all now know Tipp fought back splendidly against the Rebels and earned a draw on Sunday in Thurles.

Likewise, on the beef front, it was a week of two halves. After an initial early wobble, numbers steadied and in some places showed signs of again running short as last weekend approached.

Strong prices

In short, factory prices were yesterday trending stronger than a week ago with the range of base prices for bullocks expanded to between €4.15-4.25/kg.

On the heifer side, my quotes for yesterday ranged from €4.25-4.30/kg. There is more to be had, I'm told, with at least one deal done for a big number of bullocks seeing the strong side of €4.30/kg paid, while on the heifer front, Angus Woods of the IFA told me €4.35/kg was now possible.

Also Read

Among bull prices, there is also movement reported, with an additional 5c/kg above last week's prices now generally accepted.

For those with under-16 month stock, the R grade base is running from €4.15-4.20/kg, while prices among under 24-month bulls see Us on €4.30/kg, while a mixture of Us and Rs should get you €4.25/kg.

Cow prices remain steady with the all-important O grade animal maintaining at €3.60-3.70/kg, while your better P3 cow is on €3.50/kg.

Following my critiquing of the effect of the expanding dairy herd on the conformation of steers in my main mart report last week, I was contacted by a grass finisher.

He wondered if we farmers are being conditioned to accept the idea that our cattle are not of the same conformation quality as they might have been five or even 10 years ago.

He also pondered whether part of the issue was that there is poorer quality in some areas, but also the possibility that the grading machines are no longer up to the job of classifying carcases accurately because of the rapid evolution of the national herd in recent years.

He argued this evolution has made the original classification template used by the machines redundant.

He reminded me that Paul Nolan of Dawn Meats is on record as saying that the grading machines need to be improved.

This man also claimed that his daughter's iPhone camera is now a far higher definition photo recording device than those machines that now classify up to 20pc of the bullocks in the country as Ps.

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
Severe parasite infections can reduce growth rates in calves by up to 30pc

Concern as new research exposes anthelmintic resistance on...
Peter Byrne

'Our customers are loyal - they know the quality of our meat' - Kildare beef...
Belgian Blue bull calf on Talbot's farm in Ballacolla, Co. Laois in 2016.

'The extra month indoors has taken a toll on the bull calves' performance'
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Avoid Eye Contact at The Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

'The pens should be reserved for employees only' - Minister backs...
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian beef back in the dock as MEPs highlight traceability issues
Roscommon Mart. Weight 625K. DOB 10/5/16. Breed CHX. Sex Bullock Price €1605

UK demand for beef keeps marching on and on


Top Stories

Many farmers are asking themselves 'why am I doing this?'

Traditional attachment to the land is ‘loosening’
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
Bringing in the turf for winter Williamstown Bog Co. Westmeath. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Peat companies look to appeal exemption decision on planning permission
Stock image

Couple lose their challenge to wind farm being built near their home
(stock photo)

Raiders beat farmer (81) in his home for €50, court told
24/5/2018 Ballymahon Mart Longford Lot Number 552 Weight 430K DOB 7/8/16 Sex Heifer Breed CHX Price €1090 Photo Brian Farrell

Mart Trade: Bullock prices take a tumble while heifers rise again

New research shows fall in fertiliser usage on farms