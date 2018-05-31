Factories: Game of two halves after early week price wobble

Last weekend saw a plethora of inter-county hurling matches played around the country. What a lot of them had in common was that the media experts correctly called the result in advance.

However, in relation to the Cork and Tipperary match, RTÉ's pundits gave Tipp really no chance of recovering from their nine-point half-time deficit.

By Tuesday morning of last week, I was also dealing with similar negative analysis as a share of beef pundits contacted me claiming that the game was up as far as further factory price increases were concerned. The reason being that for the first few days of last week, bigger numbers of cattle were presented for sale than expected.

As we all now know Tipp fought back splendidly against the Rebels and earned a draw on Sunday in Thurles. Likewise, on the beef front, it was a week of two halves. After an initial early wobble, numbers steadied and in some places showed signs of again running short as last weekend approached.