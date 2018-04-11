While there was no general forward movement on prices over the week, some with market-specific stock succeeded over the weekend in pushing the price boundaries.

'Factories don't know where they are going to get finished cattle' - Beef prices to rise 'significantly'

The majority of deals continue to see bullocks being base priced at €4.00-4.05/kg, with heifers making from €4.10-4.15/kg. Those lesser prices appear to be more prevalent across the south.

Bulls in general see U grades making up to €4.10/kg with R's at €4.00 and O's at €3.90/kg; again, some plants in the south are quoting 5c/kg less. Southern shed finishers are no more an easy touch than finishers anywhere else and I don't see them rolling over easily.

Cow prices remain firm yet again, with the better quality R grade making €3.70-3.80/kg, with O's ranging from €3.50-3.60/kg, although some of the lesser O-minus grades are slipping back to €3.40/kg. Your better P is also on €3.40/kg with other P's back to €3.20/kg. IFA's Angus Woods is backing a potential "significant" price rise, saying: "Procurement managers and agents are saying that, based on their usual supply lines, they don't know where they are going to get finished cattle in 10 days to two weeks' time and they expect prices will rise significantly."