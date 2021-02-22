Farming

Factories continue to blame Brexit for ‘depressed’ trade

Martin Coughlan

Taking the number of calves slaughtered out of the equation the kill for the week ending the 13th of this month saw 29,780 animals going through the processing system with indications that last week’s figure will be something similar.

Despite that 29,780 figure being 7,119 below the return of 36,899 for the same week last year, factory quotes are currently only the same as 12 months ago, or a bare 5-10c/kg, above this time last year.

At present both bullocks and heifers are being quoted at €3.70/kg with hard sellers and I mean finishers with the attitude of a rattlesnake that’s just swallowed a wasp, getting that additional 5-10c/kg.

