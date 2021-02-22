Factories continue to blame Brexit for ‘depressed’ trade

Taking the number of calves slaughtered out of the equation the kill for the week ending the 13th of this month saw 29,780 animals going through the processing system with indications that last week’s figure will be something similar.

Despite that 29,780 figure being 7,119 below the return of 36,899 for the same week last year, factory quotes are currently only the same as 12 months ago, or a bare 5-10c/kg, above this time last year.

At present both bullocks and heifers are being quoted at €3.70/kg with hard sellers and I mean finishers with the attitude of a rattlesnake that’s just swallowed a wasp, getting that additional 5-10c/kg.

Adding to the frustration is the fact that there was an expectation that the numbers of finished cattle were not going to be in the system to service the market in the early part of 2021.

It’s an expectation that is borne out by Department of Agriculture figures that show for the first six weeks of this year the overall kill, less calves is running 18,929 below the overall figure for the first six weeks of 2020.

Returning to factory prices, the situation in relation both cull cows and young bulls is that quotes in general remained static last week with mixed loads of O and P grades reported as making from €2.90-3.00/kg with better Os getting into €3.10/kg while R grades continue to operate from €3.20-3.30/kg.

On the bull side quotes for bulls up to 24 months see U grades in general on €3.70/kg with Rs on €3.60 and O grades €3.50/kg. Those with under 16 month bulls continue to operate off of a base of €3.70/kg.

Meanwhile, factory agents continue to spin the line from their bosses that the trade is depressed because of the continued closure of the hospitality sector in the UK and in Europe not to mention here at home, yet last week almost every mart in the country noted a considerable upswing in demand from both northern and southern factory agents for beef.

A fact picked up on by ICMSA Livestock Chairperson Des Morrison who described as “staggering” the difference between returns for factory stock in the north and those in the south.

“At present an R3 grade steer slaughtered in the north is worth €200 more to its owner than the same animal south of the border. How can southern beef prices be deliberately so detached from our closest counterpart?” Mr Morrison asked.

Mr Morrison also challenged claims by Meat Industry Ireland that costs to processors had risen by 40pc because of Brexit.

“Everyone accepts that there are additional administrative and logistical costs, but there is an unacceptable vagueness around the exact figures involved and – more crucially – what portion of the increase is being ‘picked up’ by whom?” Mr. Morrison questioned.

The purchasing of cattle for slaughter by northern buyers in the south fell off considerably during the month of January as those involved waited to see exactly how the UK beef market would develop post Brexit.

Between cows and prime beef animals a total of just 860 made the journey north as opposed to the 1,656 that went north in January last year. The signs, as mentioned above appear to indicate that this trade is improving with 536 going north during the first two weeks of February.