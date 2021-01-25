Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| -1.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Factories blunt pressure for further beef price rise

Beef prices are set to remain at similar levels this week despite strong demand Expand

Close

Beef prices are set to remain at similar levels this week despite strong demand

Beef prices are set to remain at similar levels this week despite strong demand

Beef prices are set to remain at similar levels this week despite strong demand

Martin Coughlan

Demand for beef remains constant, but constant at a price it would appear “They are not going to drive it any faster” my source told me.

Yet prices did appear to edge up last week, at least on the cull cow and bull side.

R grade cows are now reported to operating between €3.40-3.50/kg with O grades €3.20-3.30 and your better P on €3.00-3.10/kg.

Most Watched

Privacy