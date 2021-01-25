Factories blunt pressure for further beef price rise

Demand for beef remains constant, but constant at a price it would appear “They are not going to drive it any faster” my source told me.

Yet prices did appear to edge up last week, at least on the cull cow and bull side.

R grade cows are now reported to operating between €3.40-3.50/kg with O grades €3.20-3.30 and your better P on €3.00-3.10/kg.

Price reporting for bulls across the midlands sees those with full loads of U’s on €3.80-3.90/kg I’m told with R grades ranging from €3.75-3.80 while your good continental O is somewhere from €3.60-3.65/kg.

That said prices for bulls further south seem to be from €5-10c/kg less.

On the bullock and heifer side, it did appear over the weekend that factories had managed to blunt any further upward price pressure, meaning that the general run of base quotes for bullocks continues on €3.75-3.80/kg with heifers on a base of €3.80-3.85/kg.

All that said it appears that those with good numbers of suitable bullocks and heifers were squeezing more out of the top of the market with combined loads reported as making from €3.85-3.90/kg especially if they include Angus.

Looking at the trade in Britain, Bord Bia reports that prices for the week ending the 16th of January saw prices for R3 bullocks and heifers move up to €4.28/kg, excluding VAT.

While in Northern Ireland the same week saw R3 grade bullocks and heifers making €4.28/kg and €4.30/kg respectively also excluding VAT. Bord Bia also reports that among those cattle slaughtered in the north during the week ending the 16th of this month were 164 which were purchased in the Republic.

In total, 768 animals went north that week, with balance a combination of calves and stores which went for further feeding.

Trade on the continent for the week ending the 16th of the month saw R3 grade bullocks in France averaging €3.63/kg with R3 heifers on €4.08/kg while in Italy R3 steers were on €4.27/kg with R3 heifers making €4.30/kg. Both sets of figures for France and Italy also do not include VAT.

Factory bosses will no doubt point out that with the northern price now in line with that of the UK caution is required.

The reality is that for those who have sold cattle out of their sheds over the last six weeks, on the back of rising factory prices the costs were the costs, however, for those still fattening meal prices have risen, and that’s an additional cost that will have to have to be recovered.

The question then becomes what price will factories have to pay to those who will have beef ready to sell come in March or April?