Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 20 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Export demand pushes cull cow prices to a five year high

Export demand adding 30c/kg

A buoyant cull cow trade in the marts has seen feeders pay over €1,000/hd for good quality Friesian stock.
A buoyant cull cow trade in the marts has seen feeders pay over €1,000/hd for good quality Friesian stock.
Stock Image: PA

Martin Ryan

Strong export demand for manufacturing beef has boosted cull cow prices to a five year high.

Year on year the prices have surged by 30c/kg, while the supply of cows to the factories hit an 18-year high last year.

Prices have continued to surge upwards into 2018 as during the first full week trading in February figures show individual factories have paid up to 385c/kg for U grade cows.

A buoyant cull cow trade in the marts has seen feeders pay over €1,000/hd for good quality Friesian stock.

Joe Burke of Bord Bia said the high cow prices confirmed the strength of the manufacturing beef market.

The vast majority of cow beef goes for burgers and mince, with sales generally less susceptible to the seasonal highs and lows which impact on demand for the higher value steak cuts.

Mr Burke said the stewing beef market in Holland and other northern European countries was another important outlet for cow beef, with the recent cold snap across Europe helping sales on this front.

Mart managers maintain that nice dairy cows weighing around 630-650kg are freely making €950-1,000/hd.

Also Read

Young cows from the dairy herd are freely making €300 with the weight, and more has been paid for well fleshed animals.

The trade is being driven by competition between farmer finishers and factory agents.

"A lot more farmers are coming into the cow market," said Tom McCarthy of Bandon Mart.

"Cows are more plentiful and there is strong factory demand for the finished animal," he explained.

Mr McCarthy said the bulk of the dairy cull cows were making €200-350 with the €1/kg, but cows that were close to finishing could make up to €500 with the weight.

Jim Bushe of New Ross Mart said the Friesian cow was an increasingly important segment of the overall beef industry.

He maintained that the strength of the trade was reflected in the prices paid for poorer quality stock.

Supply

Prices reported to the Agriculture Department show the national Irish average for O3 cows over the month of January 2018 was 344c/kg compared to 314c/kg for the same grade over the same month in 2017. There was a similar difference in the P3 price.

The supply of cows remains strong, with 7,488hd processed in the week ending February 10.

A total of 372,891 cows were processed at the factories in 2017, the highest annual kill since 1999.

While average carcase weight has increased, grades have disimproved.

The percentage of R grade cows in 2017 was 13.6pc of total intake compared to 15.9pc in 2016. O grade dropped from 33.5pc to 32pc.

R grade average carcase weights for 2-/4= increased from 316kg in 2016 to 367kg in 2017 and there was a similar increase in U grade average weights.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Indo Farming

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

Pictured at the Show and Sale at Carnew Mart, Carnew, Co. Wicklow. Pictured is Myles Lambert auctioneer during the calf sale. Picture: Patrick Browne

'The Charolais stock are just not in it': Are we losing the future generation of beef...
Irish Aberdeen Angus Champion of show and sale price topper at €4,700, Corlissmore Proud Boss, exhibited by Sean McKiernan, Corlismore House, Corlismore, Co Cavan, with Gerry McKiernan and Evelyn McKiernan.

Sales ring bidding flurry as Cavan-bred Aberdeen Angus bull was top priced...
Those finishing dairy-bred animals are achieving between 560-580kg, equating to a 270-280kg carcass.

Finishers still have time to recover lost ground on bulls
Mr Delaney is beginning to worry about the viability of suckler farming in Ireland. Image: McDonalds

Farmer who features in McDonalds ads questions future of beef industry
Teagasc said it would be purchasing Friesian and Angus calves for the Farm. Stock Image.

Teagasc to rear 120 cattle on new calf to beef research demo farm
Stock Image: PA

South American deal and Brexit 'disastrous' for Irish beef farmers

Department refutes claims deer are to blame for massive Kerry TB outbreak


Top Stories

REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Hogan remains steadfast that any Mercosur deal must be 'balanced'
2,000 farmers benefit from the scheme, worth nearly €2m and is a significant boost to farm income for those farmers participating.

Scheme which sees farmers paid to maintain public walks to be extended
Shinnagh Road in rural Tyrone / Credit: Google Maps

Farm sheds and machinery damaged in suspected arson attack at site in...
(Stock image)

Potato growers get less than one-fifth of the price consumers pay for spuds
Just 20 years ago, Brazil exported just 6 million tonnes, less than 1pc of the world total.

US set to lose top spot as global corn exporter to Brazil

Warning hard Brexit would devastate sheep farming in North
Farmer Erik Groszyk holds a rack of Tuscan Kale growing inside his hydroponic climate controlled farm, one of 10 repurposed 320-square-foot metal shipping containers where entrepreneur farmers enrolled in the

City farmers are learning to grow food without soil or sunlight