Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Darragh McCullough: Grass-fed campaign needs to be up front about the other ingredients in our livestock rations

Darragh McCullough pictured on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM Expand
Idyllic: A steak branded 'grass-fed' will conjure up image for consumers of cattle up to their waists in meadows, batting away butterflies flapping gently around their happy heads - the reality is more complicated due to the volume of imported grains such as soya and palm kernel in Irish beef rations. Expand

Close

Darragh McCullough pictured on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Darragh McCullough pictured on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Idyllic: A steak branded 'grass-fed' will conjure up image for consumers of cattle up to their waists in meadows, batting away butterflies flapping gently around their happy heads - the reality is more complicated due to the volume of imported grains such as soya and palm kernel in Irish beef rations.

Idyllic: A steak branded 'grass-fed' will conjure up image for consumers of cattle up to their waists in meadows, batting away butterflies flapping gently around their happy heads - the reality is more complicated due to the volume of imported grains such as soya and palm kernel in Irish beef rations.

/

Darragh McCullough pictured on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Darragh McCullough Twitter Email

Question: when does a grass-fed cow stop being a grass-fed cow?

Answer: whenever you like, provided you are making the rules.

Mark my words: this is a question that is going to vex a lot of farmers for years to come.