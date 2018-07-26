Culled dairy cows driving prices down for beef men

Figures supplied by the factories to the Department of Agriculture for last week show the overall kill to be 36,373. Interestingly, however, they also reveal that average cull cow prices, while reduced, are far from the disaster portrayed by some.

Figures supplied by the factories to the Department of Agriculture for last week show the overall kill to be 36,373. Interestingly, however, they also reveal that average cull cow prices, while reduced, are far from the disaster portrayed by some.

Your P-minus cow is bottom of the conformation table but her price once she had reasonable to good cover on her ran on average from €2.93/kg for a P-2 to €3.07/kg for a P-4.

Better P-grades made €2.48-3.08/kg on average, according to Department figures.

The P1 cull cow price ranged from €2.10-3.04/kg.

Looking at bullock and heifer prices, the feeling yesterday on the ground was that while factory bosses might be keen to pull prices another 5c/kg, they were finding the going tough.

In a nutshell, if you have bullocks to sell, you should be getting €3.90/kg, while your heifers should realise €4.00/kg - although some agents are trying their hand at €3.85 and €3.95/kg respectively.

The market for young bulls also continues to be sticky. Quotes for under-24-month bulls yesterday saw Us on €3.95-4.00/kg, with Rs on €3.80-3.85 and Os back at €3.60-3.65/kg.

Under-16-month bulls are on a base of €3.80-3.85/kg.