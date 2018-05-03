Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 3 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Charleville exporter sending Angus cattle to Romania

Michael McGrath

THE export lairage yard of Charleville cattle exporter Jerry Casey was a hive of activity last week as he and his handlers prepared a consignment of live Aberdeen Angus maiden heifers for export to Romania.

Located at Bulgaden in County Limerick, the loading of the 90 cattle aged from one and a half to two years was being supervised by veterinary inspectors from the Irish Department of Agriculture and from the Romanian cattle importing company, who were importing the cattle to improve the breeding stock of the suckler herd in Romania.

The cattle were being moved in two specially equipped transporters, each with two drivers to comply with international long-distance haulage regulations.

Their itinerary took them from Ireland via Rosslare ferry to France for one of the four regulation stop-overs on their journey which took them through Germany, Austria, Hungary before reaching Romanian territory.

Animals can be a little wild and skittish after being out on the grazing pastures and out of contact with humans, so the health and safety of both the handlers and the animals is top priority at the lairage yard.

Jerry Casey, who comes from a Charleville family long associated with the cattle trade in the south of Ireland, explained that it is imperative that every precaution is taken to ensure the safety of the handlers.

“We also have to be certain that the animals are in top condition leaving Ireland, and that they will maintain that condition on arrival at their destination, hence the presence of the veterinary inspectors,” he said.

The consumption of beef in Romania is low at 5.6kgs per capita, when one considers that 29kgs of pork is eaten per capita.

Also Read

They also eat 2.3kgs of sheep and goats’ meat per capita respectively. The aim is to grow the beef market in the country, hence the drive to improve the quality of the national herd by importing live heifers from Ireland.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Corkman

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

Licking method, using a tractor or quad, has the advantage of being applied primarily to the target plant - rushes or other tall weeds, and has been shown to use about 1/3 of the amount of pesticide.

Top tips on getting on top of the rush, docks and thistle problems
Henry Savage from Cullyhanna with some of his Limousin beef cattle

The sale of my prized bull made page three of The Sun newspaper just a few years...
Cattle arriving to Carrick onh Suir Mart. Picture: Pat Moore

Cattle prices surge as factories vie for stock - Further rises forecast as...
Keath Lucas getting the seed bed ready for barley in Killenane Co Carlow. Photo Roger Jones.

Robin Talbot: Plaudits for China deal are fine, but let's see price rise before...
Gigginastown Elevate S521, DOB 03-07-2016, made €2,250.00 at the Gigginstown House Angus Sale at Fennor Farm, Mullingar, Saturday 28 April 2018. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Pictures: Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary sells top Angus stock
Mattie Kelly from Cloughbrack, Newbridge, Ballinasloe with champion of the show and sale price topper Cloughbrack Matthew, which sold for €7,200, with Stewart Wilson, show judge.

Strong bidding as champion stays in the west
Joe Devine gets a helping hand from his daughter Isobel on their County Leitrim Farm

'You can see the despair on the farmers' faces at the marts' - This...


Top Stories

Farriers Sam Brennan from Limerick, Eddie Channon from Newbridge, and James Woods from Limerick working at the RACE Training centre in Kildare town, and who are representing Ireland in the European Farrier Championships. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

In Pictures: The hands that shape the shoes - Irish farriers eye Euro success
Munster land values increased by 11pc

Land price report: The milk price downturn could make it a challenging...
Michael Harrrington, Castletownbere, Co Cork, tagging his Scotch sheep at Kenmare Mart. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

'New Zealand have no tagging system at all for sheep' – Farmers hit back as...
Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon. Photo: David Conachy

Growth at Kerry Group up 3.7pc in three months
Mountbellew Sheep Mart, Co. Galway. Photo Brian Farrell

Sheep processors say EID tagging is necessary for new markets
Ireland's European Commissioner Phil Hogan. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Phil Hogan: Protecting our farmers’ vital direct payments is a priority for the...
25/4/2018 Elphin Special Sale of Bullock and Heifers Lot Number 6A Weight 640K DOB 2/1/16 Breed CH Sex Bullock Price €1370 Photo Brian Farrell

Shippers gear up for live cattle trade rebound