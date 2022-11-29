Cattle prices heading for €5.20/kg plus bonuses in spring, says Dawn Meats

A base price of €5.20/kg plus bonuses is possible this coming spring, according to Paul Nolan of the Dawn Meats group.

Speaking to the Farming Independent, he said that prices will depend more on the supply/demand balance than whether consumers tighten their purse strings.

“Prices are on the rise which is down simply to a shortage of supply both here and on the continent and this is obviously having an effect on the trade. We (Dawn Meats) expect prices to farmers to continue to rise until Christmas,” Mr Nolan said.

“With numbers less here and on the continent, the fact remains that the trade has to be supplied even if it means more mince and less steak and that demand coupled with the shortage (in cattle) will push up prices regardless. Whether it’s for steak or mince, factories have to kill cattle to get meat.”

A spokesman for another major processor said that his company expects to be paying a base price for bullocks of €5.00/kg by Christmas. He also stressed the fact that the “demand/supply balance, not perceived consumer spending power” is what will dictate prices going into the New Year.

Having dipped as low as €4.50-€4.55/kg at the start of November, factory base quotes for bullocks and heifers were yesterday in the region of €4.70-€4.80/kg.

Driving this upturn in prices has been the fall-off in numbers which, having struck a weekly high of 40,410 in mid-October, are now in decline.