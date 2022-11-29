Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Cattle prices heading for €5.20/kg plus bonuses in spring, says Dawn Meats

Whether it&rsquo;s for steak or mince, factories have to kill cattle to get meat Expand

Close

Whether it&rsquo;s for steak or mince, factories have to kill cattle to get meat

Whether it’s for steak or mince, factories have to kill cattle to get meat

Whether it’s for steak or mince, factories have to kill cattle to get meat

Martin Coughlan

A base price of €5.20/kg plus bonuses is possible this coming spring, according to Paul Nolan of the Dawn Meats group.

Speaking to the Farming Independent, he said that prices will depend more on the supply/demand balance than whether consumers tighten their purse strings.

Most Watched

Privacy