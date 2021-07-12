Cattle prices continue to climb as ‘live price’ comes into play

I mentioned some weeks ago that as demand for beef has increased those with factory cattle to sell have seen a greater range of pricing/sales options. The three options mentioned at that time were your traditional grid pricing mechanism, flat pricing, or live selling through the mart system.

It now appears that a fourth option has emerged, with reports indicating that some factory agents are buying stock for slaughter direct from fatteners on a live weight basis.

My information is that several finishers in recent times were offered three options by their factory agents, a grid price, a flat price or a per kilo live price.

While the mart offers the possibility of both ringside and online competition when selling those buying cattle for direct slaughter are potentially excluded from quality assurance or breed bonuses if those animals are slaughtered immediately because they will not fulfil residency requirements. Direct live weight factory agent buying from finishers would appear to get around these issues.

The emergence of the mart option for finishers this year allied now to the possibility of direct live weight selling to factory agents are two very positive developments.

However, their emergence also make it incumbent on farm organisations to bring the factories to the table to discuss these developments with a view, at the very least, of formalising future sales on the basis that when offered a grid carcase price the seller is now also offered a live price.

I am told that live prices for direct slaughter for dairy bred stock currently range from €2.20-2.25/kg for bullocks and up to €2.35/kg for heifers.

Contacted factory sources deny that they are paying on a live weight basis.

What they are paying however are base prices that range from €4.25-4.30/kg for bullocks €4.35-4.40/kg for heifers. When you add in the 20c/kg quality assurance payment for U30 stock that gives you an overall range of €4.45-4.60/kg. Throw in breed bonuses, such as the20c/kg for Angus and you’re at €4.80/kg. Nice work if you can get it.

Prices for young bulls continue to see U grades operate around the €4.35/kg mark and Rs on €4.25/kg. On the cull cow front we see Rs at €3.90/kg, Os €3.80-370/kg and P’s €3.60-3.50/kg. Mixed loads of well fleshed Os and Ps are reported to be moving at €3.70-3.80/kg.

It is interesting to think that today your good R grade cull cow at €3.90/kg is making more or less exactly what your R grade bullock or heifer was making 12 months ago when you add the 20c/kg quality assurance payment to the their then base price of €3.60-3.70/kg.

As always there are lots of questions. Will supplies hold? How many cattle do the feedlots currently hold? How long will it be before we see big numbers of bullocks and heifers coming off of grass?

It was a potential shortage of grass ahead of last week’s rain that the factories appeared to pin their hopes on of a possible price pull. Causing one factory agent to comment dryly: “This is the only time I remember the lads in the west looking for rain”.

This has been an extraordinary year on the cattle front and it would be a very brave man that attempt to predict where we go from here. Like England and Italy on Sunday night it could go to penalties.