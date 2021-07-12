Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Cattle prices continue to climb as ‘live price’ comes into play

A good R grade cull cow at €3.90/kg is making more or less exactly what your R grade bullock or heifer was making 12 months ago when you add the 20c/kg quality assurance payment to the their then base price of €3.60-3.70/kg.

Base prices range from €4.25-4.30/kg for bullocks €4.35-4.40/kg for heifers. Expand
Factory prices Expand

Close

Base prices range from €4.25-4.30/kg for bullocks €4.35-4.40/kg for heifers.

Base prices range from €4.25-4.30/kg for bullocks €4.35-4.40/kg for heifers.

Factory prices

Factory prices

/

Base prices range from €4.25-4.30/kg for bullocks €4.35-4.40/kg for heifers.

Martin Coughlan

I mentioned some weeks ago that as demand for beef has increased those with factory cattle to sell have seen a greater range of pricing/sales options. The three options mentioned at that time were your traditional grid pricing mechanism, flat pricing, or live selling through the mart system.

It now appears that a fourth option has emerged, with reports indicating that some factory agents are buying stock for slaughter direct from fatteners on a live weight basis.

My information is that several finishers in recent times were offered three options by their factory agents, a grid price, a flat price or a per kilo live price.

Most Watched

Privacy