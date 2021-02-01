Buyers bounce back from the mid-January ringside blues

The mart trade last week recovered considerably from the lethargy that beset buyers during the second week of January. Several mart managers noted that genuine farmer buyers were far more active online last week than at any time since the start of the year. Their return helped bolster the trade as some feedlot and larger finishers eased back in their buying.

Looking at the figures, the biggest upward movement on the bullock side occurred among the heavier 600kg+ types whose overall average price gained 7c/kg to settle on €2.15/kg.

Despite the better quality animal improving by 9c/kg in the 500-599kg section, the overall average price of those forward stores remained static at €2.08/kg as bigger numbers of lesser quality animals worked their way through the system.

In the 400-499kg section, prices recovered by an average of 6c/kg to finish the week on €2.08/kg overall.

The 300-399kg bullock moved up by 3c/kg to average €2.13/kg overall on the strength of a 7c/kg increase in the price of the top quarter to €2.70/kg.

On the heifer side, prices slipped slightly with the 400-499kg animal back 3c/kg to €2.11 . Both the 500-599kg and 600kg+ heifer were easier by just 1c/kg at €2.17 and €2.23/kg respectively . The lighter 350-399kg heifer rose by 3c/kg to €2.17/kg.

Overall, heifer prices remain relatively stable.

While factory prices for prime stock were reported as having reduced by 5c/kg this week — and with some feeders I spoke with telling me some processors are reluctant to commit to forward pricing — the average price of the Angus bullock and heifer took a knock last week.

Angus bullocks for further feeding from 400kgs and up dropped by between 2-6c/kg, with that 6c/kg reduction coming in the 500-599kg division.

It was a similar story among Angus heifers with their overall average falling across the ringside tables by between 6-10c/kg.

Although the factories’ movements have introduced a certain element of uncertainty into the trade, confidence levels at the marts remains strong.

And some farmer buyers appearing to be moving early to stock up ahead of the usual spring rush.

MART REPORTS

Roscommon

Maura Quigley reported a cracking trade dominated more by farmer customers than feedlot operatives.

Bullocks sold from €2.05-2.74/kg with the average price working out at €2.34/kg.

Heifers averaged €2.25/kg with the tops, seeing a 530kg Limousin and a 535kg Charolais both securing €2.43/kg.

Strong online demand from Northern buyers saw quality suckler culls averaging €1.75/kg with the top call seeing a 725kg Limousin clicking €2.12/kg or €1,540.

Delvin

There was a strong entry of cull cows here with online Northern buyers under-pinning the trade for the better type at prices from €1.60-1.93/kg.

The lighter 450-550kg Fresian feeder cow sold from €1.20-1.30/kg.

Strong demand for bullocks saw those from 400-500kg selling from €2.00-2.50 with the more plentiful 500-550 type averaging from €1.92-2.34/kg.

Prices on the heifer side saw those under 400kgs averaging €2.16/kg with the tops making €2.48/kg. Heavier heifers sold from €1.98-2.55/kg.

A special show of Angus heifers, in-calf to a red Angus bull and due in February, sold from €1,250-1,740/hd.

Balla

There were 900 cattle on offer here last Saturday with Stephen Hannon reporting very strong demand.

In the 300-400kg bullock section prices strengthened to average €2.49/kg while 400-500kg stores averaged €2.48/kg with heavier lots averaging €2.31/kg. With heifers up to 400/kgs averaging €2.54/kg and those from 400-500kgs averaging €2.57/kg, Stephen described the trade as “better than good.”

Heavier heifers averaged €2.41/kg. Northern demand for cull cows saw their prices average €2.09/kg with the tops making €2.30/kg.

Baltinglass

This was a special sale of beef and store bulls and bullocks with the emphasis here on beef.

Online bidding was brisk with many of the heavier 600kg+ types operating off a minimum base of €2/kg.

The biggest price of the day saw an 870kg Hereford bullock make €1,800 while the strongest price in €/kgs among those heavier bullocks saw a 745kg Hereford make €2.36/kg. In the store section better prices started around the €2/kg mark with best on show the five 400kg Limousins who averaged €2.63/kg.

Listowel

Barney O ‘Connell reckoned trade was a little easier for stronger cattle with Angus types back from €2.15-2.20/kg to around the €2.00-2.10/kg mark as online activity from feeders eased.

The heifer trade held well however with thirteen 317kg Angus heifers making €2.21/kg, while prices for the equivalent in Herefords ranged from €1.80-2.00/kg.

There was also an excellent entry of 55 dairy cows coming into either their fourth and sixth lactations.

Prices averaged €1,490/hd, while 10 calved heifers averaged €1,810/hd

Kilrush

Numbers were higher here, but increased online buyer activity helped negate any serious fall-off in prices.

Among the lighter store bullocks, sample prices included two 410kg Herefords who averaged €1.97/kg with five 467kg Limousins averaging €2.18/kg. A couple of 330-380 Angus made from €2.13-2.18/kg.

On the heifer side, prime choices included six 341kg Limousins at €2.49/kg with a single 445kg Limousin making €2.34/kg.

On the heavier side were two 585kg Herefords who sold for €2.05/kg, with two at 412kgs averaging €1.96/kg. The best of the heavy 700kg+ continental cull cows sold to a top of €1.85/kg.

Raphoe

There was also a large entry of stock and a noticeable demand for all Angus stock.

Prices for beef bullocks ranged from €510-800/hd over the €/kg with store types making from €350-735/hd over their weight.

Store heifers averagedfrom €350-655/hd over their weight.

Quality heavy bulls over 600kgs made from €550-890/hd over the weight while dry cows sold from €770-1,750/hd.