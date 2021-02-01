Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Buyers bounce back from the mid-January ringside blues

Heifers for sale at Drumshanbo Mart last Friday. Overall, heifer prices remained relatively stable. at marts nationwide last week. PHOTO: Gerry Faughnan Expand

Close

Heifers for sale at Drumshanbo Mart last Friday. Overall, heifer prices remained relatively stable. at marts nationwide last week. PHOTO: Gerry Faughnan

Heifers for sale at Drumshanbo Mart last Friday. Overall, heifer prices remained relatively stable. at marts nationwide last week. PHOTO: Gerry Faughnan

Heifers for sale at Drumshanbo Mart last Friday. Overall, heifer prices remained relatively stable. at marts nationwide last week. PHOTO: Gerry Faughnan

Martin Coughlan

The mart trade last week recovered considerably from the lethargy that beset buyers during the second week of January. Several mart managers noted that genuine farmer buyers were far more active online last week than at any time since the start of the year. Their return helped bolster the trade as some feedlot and larger finishers eased back in their buying.

Looking at the figures, the biggest upward movement on the bullock side occurred among the heavier 600kg+ types whose overall average price gained 7c/kg to settle on €2.15/kg.

Despite the better quality animal improving by 9c/kg in the 500-599kg section, the overall average price of those forward stores remained static at €2.08/kg as bigger numbers of lesser quality animals worked their way through the system.

Most Watched

Privacy