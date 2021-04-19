British/Irish beef price differential doubled since January

ICSA beef chair Edmund Graham described the growing differential as a “rip-off of beef farmers” by factories.

The differential between Irish and British beef prices has more than doubled since January despite the recent improvement in factory quotes.

Base quotes for steers and heifers have topped €4/kg this week as factories battled to secure tight cattle supplies.

However, the Bord Bia Beef Market Tracking service shows that the differential between Irish and British beef prices has jumped from the equivalent of 35c/kg in January to 74c/kg this month on the back of surging beef demand in the UK.

The differential in the VAT exclusive prices, which include bonuses, has increased steadily since the start of the year. It jumped from 35c/kg to 55c/kg in between January and February. It increased to 66c/kg in March, and topped 70c/kg earlier this month.

ICSA beef chair Edmund Graham described the growing differential as a “rip-off of beef farmers” by factories.

“Although prices are now starting to head up, we started 2021 with a steer price differential of 35c/kg compared to the UK. This rose to almost 75c/kg differential in the first week of April,” Mr Graham pointed out.

Beef prices in Britain have topped the equivalent of €5/kg following the opening of the food service sector and very strong retail sales.

Meat Industry Ireland (MII) recently downplayed comparisons between Irish and British beef prices, pointing out that the top prices in the UK were being paid for home-produced cattle that qualified for the Red Tractor label.

MII also pointed out that just three UK supermarket chains – Tesco, ASDA and Sainsburys – take Irish beef, with the remainder of Ireland’s exports going for the lower-priced manufacturing and food service sectors.

Figures from Britain’s ADHB suggest that around 85pc of British cattle qualify for the Red Tractor label. The mart price differential between Red Tractor stock and cattle from non-farm assured holdings was around 7-8p/kg or 3-4pc.

Meat industry sources have suggested that factories operating in Ireland and the UK are selling a mix of Irish and British beef to retailers at what is described as a “blended price”, with the actual rate depending on the proportion of Irish product in the mix.

“That is why it is difficult to say definitively what sort of a price the factories are getting from their retail and other contracts in Britain,” an industry source said.

Mr Graham rejected claims by MII that Irish and British cattle prices were not comparable.

“Factory arguments about access to the UK retail trade cannot explain the extraordinary chasm [in prices],” he said.

“The re-opening of the UK food service and catering sector means that there is no more room for excuses. This is why I am insisting that beef factory bosses should give an explanation why our prices are so far behind the UK prices at a time of rocketing demand.”

