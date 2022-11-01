Farming

Brazil set to continue as world’s top beef exporter

Forecast says global beef production will lower in 2023 as falling North America and EU production offsets gains in Brazil, China, and Australia

Livestock farm in Pedregulho, interior of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo by Igor Do Vale/NurPhoto via Getty

Livestock farm in Pedregulho, interior of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo by Igor Do Vale/NurPhoto via Getty

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Brazil is expected to achieve record-high beef exports next year as key competitors such as Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and India see supplies tighten, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has forecast.

Brazil is set to maintain its position as the world’s top beef exporter, accounting for approximately 25pc of exports by major traders.

