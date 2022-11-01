Brazil set to continue as world’s top beef exporter

Brazil is expected to achieve record-high beef exports next year as key competitors such as Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and India see supplies tighten, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has forecast.

Brazil is set to maintain its position as the world’s top beef exporter, accounting for approximately 25pc of exports by major traders.

The USDA also says global beef production will lower in 2023 as falling North America and EU production offsets gains in Brazil, China, and Australia. However, Brazilian beef production is expected to increase 1pc based on firm global demand in key markets, although higher input costs and a weak domestic market will constrain growth.

In China, higher cattle inventories are anticipated to support a 5pc increase in beef production. Meanwhile, Australian production is expected to surge 13pc on improved pasture conditions.

​Global beef exports in 2023 are forecast to be down 1pc due to lower import demand, particularly in China.

Nevertheless, lower total beef exports from North America and India are expected to benefit Australia and Brazil. Reduced North American competition in East Asia and rebounding Australian production will allow Australia to boost its shipments and increase its market share.

Meanwhile, aggregate exports from Brazil’s main competitors (Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, and India) are expected to fall 3pc. This is on the back of smaller cattle inventories expected to weigh on the exportable supplies of Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

As for India, exports are expected to be unchanged from 2022 with limited growth to a number of markets.

Read More

US beef production is forecast to be down 6pc on tighter cattle numbers. In 2022, drought conditions in much of the United States have resulted in high culling rates and earlier-than-normal placement of cattle in feedlots. This will result in a smaller cattle herd in 2023.

The USDA said US exports are forecast 14pc lower than 2022’s record volume as tighter cattle supplies and potential heifer herd retention will be reflected in lower beef production, thus constraining exportable supplies.​

Pork production

Meanwhile, the USDA has also forecast global pork production to rise 1pc in 2023 to 111.0 million tons as production in China increases.

China’s pork production is expected to grow 2pc as the sector continues to recover from the impacts of African swine fever (ASF). However, it said high feed costs in China are expected to reduce incentives to over-fatten hogs.

The United States, Brazil, and Mexico are also forecast to expand production, more than offsetting declines by other major producers, including the EU and the UK.

The USDA said rising feed, energy costs, and environmental restrictions would dampen EU production, while in the UK, producers face high feed costs and weaker demand for domestic pork. Brazil and Mexico continue to expand their hog sectors to meet growing domestic demand, partly driven by consumers seeking alternatives to higher-priced beef, and stronger export demand in several key countries.

Production in Vietnam continues to rebound as the management of ASF has protected the sector from large-scale outbreaks.