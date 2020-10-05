‘Bottom bases’ for cattle hold, but stories keep emerging of an extra 5-10c/kg on offer

Speaking with one of my sources over the weekend on the possible permutations concerning the effect the weather may have on the factory trade this man said to me “Don’t overthink it”.

It was a fair comment because despite a cold and showery outlook for the coming week the bottom of the bases’ being offered for bullocks continues to be €3.60/kg with heifers operating a bottom base of €3.65/kg.

You’re probably asking yourself what I mean by “bottom base”.

I use the phrase because over the last number of weeks, stories keep emerging of an extra 5-10c/kg being offered by agents to secure either numbers or select better quality according to individual factory requirements.

Are the traditional big autumn numbers not there?

I pointed out last week that as September progressed and as the weather remained largely dry the spike in the kill that occurred at the end of August when heavy rain and poor ground conditions pushed out 36,260 has not been maintained.

Department figures for the week ending the 27th of this month show that 33,753 cattle went through the gates of the countries exporting plants that week, up just 225 on the previous week.

September is now behind us, however, and as I mentioned above the forecast for the coming week isn’t encouraging for those with cattle on grass.

Yet if farmers continue to manage the numbers, the autumn trade may not see any serious spike in supplies. And remember while Brexit has is a concern going forward, when was the last time you heard factories complaining that moving product was difficult.

Of course, there’s never a guarantee of how the trade will develop. However, I don’t think it can be as unpredictable in the next while as Tottenham putting six past Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday or Aston Villa hammering the Premier league Champions Liverpool 7-2.

Returning to prices and specifically those for cull cows, the story here is similar to those for bullocks and heifers with stability also the watchword. R grades are reported as making from €3.20-3.30/kg with O grades on €3.00-3.05/kg while your better P+ continues to operate from €3.00-2.80/kg.

On the bull side, it’s also a story of market stability although at the top end I’m told that while the general run of U’s are getting from €3.60-3.65/kg up to €3.70/kg is available to some once carcasses are “tidy” and not too heavy.

In relation to Brexit, my request for information from the Department of Foreign Affairs on the state of Ireland’s readiness to collect Brexit tariffs brought a detailed reply, the following being an extract.

“The need for customs declarations will apply to trade with the UK from 1 January 2021. In the event that no agreement has been reached on a zero tariff FTA, then the EU tariffs will be applied to all imports from the UK from 1 January 2021.

As tariffs are already collected on imports from other third countries, Revenue’s IT systems are ready to collect tariffs on imports from the UK once required, consequently, there will be no delay to the implementation of tariffs to imports from the UK at the end of the transition period.”

Do we assume that Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs system is at a similar state of readiness when it comes to dealing with imports? We have to.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​