Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

‘Bottom bases’ for cattle hold, but stories keep emerging of an extra 5-10c/kg on offer

Cattle unloaded by farmer. Picture; Gerry Mooney Expand

Close

Cattle unloaded by farmer. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Cattle unloaded by farmer. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Cattle unloaded by farmer. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Martin Coughlan

Speaking with one of my sources over the weekend on the possible permutations concerning the effect the weather may have on the factory trade this man said to me “Don’t overthink it”.

It was a fair comment because despite a cold and showery outlook for the coming week the bottom of the bases’ being offered for bullocks continues to be €3.60/kg with heifers operating a bottom base of €3.65/kg.

You’re probably asking yourself what I mean by “bottom base”.