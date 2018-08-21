Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 21 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Big clearance and impressive prices as farmers turn out in force for Iveragh's 30th

There were over 300 cattle on offer and a 90pc clearance achieved at the mart's 30th annual weanling show and sale

caption to come
caption to come

martin ryan

Iveragh Mart in Cahirciveen attracted strong interest from feeders for its annual weanling show and sale last week which marked the 30th anniversary of one of the premium weanling sales in the region.

More than 300 head of cattle/weanlings on offer met with a firm trade from a strong presence of mainly farmer cattle feeders in the market for both bulls and heifers.

Ahead of the Rose of Tralee Festival, where his daughter, Celine is the Kerry Rose for this week's event, John O'Shea, Kells, Cahirciveen, was already celebrating as he was the exhibitor of the Champion Weaning Heifer of the show which weighed 420kg and sold for €1,000.

Mike Kissane, three decades at the helm as manager at the mart, described the trade overall as extremely positive with a good selection of quality weanlings on offer and a clearance in excess of 90pc.

caption to come
caption to come

"The weanling bulls ranged from €2/kg for the plainer R grade continental to a high of €2.90/kg for the good Charolais and Limousin bulls capable of making U grade, with the average of the good bulls about €2.50/kg," he said.

"There was a good spread of buyers in attendance with the demand strongest for the quality weanlings.

CHAMPION LOT:518 WEIGHT: 430KG BRED:Limousine DOB: 29/07/2017 PRICE:€1160
CHAMPION LOT:518 WEIGHT: 430KG BRED:Limousine DOB: 29/07/2017 PRICE:€1160

"One feedlot representative paid an average of €2.52/kg for 23 bulls which had an average weight of 420kg while we had a farmer feeder who purchased a total of 51 heifers at an average of €2.26/kg with their weights averaging 408kg," he added.

Show prizes of feed vouchers sponsored by Southern Milling, Marina Mills, Cork were represented on the day by Thomas Lester, Southern Mills.

Also Read

caption to come
caption to come

In the general sale the 18-month old bullocks were a firm trade with the R+ grade continentals weighing 450- 500kg selling at €2.20/kg.

Thirty-month-olds, weighing 550-600kg made up to €1,290 and ranged from €2/kg to €2.19/kg.

caption to come
caption to come

Dry cows made from €1.20 per kg to €1.60 per kg depending on quality.

There was over 300 sheep on offer, with hogget ewes for breeding fetching from €100- €145 per head. Ewe lambs sold for €2/kg.

caption to come
caption to come

Awards:

  • Champion Weanling Bull Michael Townes, Valentia Island
  • Champion Store Heifer Con O'Shea, Valentia Island
  • Champion Store Bullock Donal Clifford, Ballinskelligs Best Lot of Hogget Ewes Bernie O'Sullivan, The Glen
  • Best Lot of Ewe Lambs Colm Mangan, Dromid

caption to come
caption to come

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
Severe parasite infections can reduce growth rates in calves by up to 30pc

Concern as new research exposes anthelmintic resistance on...
Belgian Blue bull calf on Talbot's farm in Ballacolla, Co. Laois in 2016.

'The extra month indoors has taken a toll on the bull calves' performance'
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Avoid Eye Contact at The Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

'The pens should be reserved for employees only' - Minister backs...
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian beef back in the dock as MEPs highlight traceability issues
Roscommon Mart. Weight 625K. DOB 10/5/16. Breed CHX. Sex Bullock Price €1605

UK demand for beef keeps marching on and on
A sign reading

EU official sees trade deal with Mercosur toward year-end


Top Stories

Bottles of Roundup herbicide, a product of Monsanto (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Bayer vows to up its defence on Roundup lawsuits
Joe Boyce pictured cutting grass for the 100-cow herd

No change expected in conditions on drought effected farms in the...
A French farmer harvests wheat during sunset, in Bourlon, northern France, July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

Wheat retreats as traders seek more clues on Russian exports
Stock image

Dáil committee asks banks to appear at fodder meeting
Stock Image

Mixed demand for Ag Science courses as students plumb for 'boom-time'...
New roll-over protection devices have come on the market.

Safety Authority 'not forming view' on new ATV roll-over devices despite EU...

See what damage eating St John's Wort caused this heifer