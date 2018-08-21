Iveragh Mart in Cahirciveen attracted strong interest from feeders for its annual weanling show and sale last week which marked the 30th anniversary of one of the premium weanling sales in the region.

Big clearance and impressive prices as farmers turn out in force for Iveragh's 30th

More than 300 head of cattle/weanlings on offer met with a firm trade from a strong presence of mainly farmer cattle feeders in the market for both bulls and heifers.

Ahead of the Rose of Tralee Festival, where his daughter, Celine is the Kerry Rose for this week's event, John O'Shea, Kells, Cahirciveen, was already celebrating as he was the exhibitor of the Champion Weaning Heifer of the show which weighed 420kg and sold for €1,000.

Mike Kissane, three decades at the helm as manager at the mart, described the trade overall as extremely positive with a good selection of quality weanlings on offer and a clearance in excess of 90pc.

"The weanling bulls ranged from €2/kg for the plainer R grade continental to a high of €2.90/kg for the good Charolais and Limousin bulls capable of making U grade, with the average of the good bulls about €2.50/kg," he said.

"There was a good spread of buyers in attendance with the demand strongest for the quality weanlings.

CHAMPION LOT:518 WEIGHT: 430KG BRED:Limousine DOB: 29/07/2017 PRICE:€1160

"One feedlot representative paid an average of €2.52/kg for 23 bulls which had an average weight of 420kg while we had a farmer feeder who purchased a total of 51 heifers at an average of €2.26/kg with their weights averaging 408kg," he added.

Show prizes of feed vouchers sponsored by Southern Milling, Marina Mills, Cork were represented on the day by Thomas Lester, Southern Mills.