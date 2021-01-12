Beef veteran averages €1,680/hd and 100pc clearance at special in-calf heifer sale

It’s not every day you hear of a sale that features only one vendor; even special dispersal sales tend to have more than just one man’s stock on offer.

However, this was not the case last Friday night at Elphin Mart where 100 in-calf Limousin heifers went under the hammer, all the property of Laurence Doorly.

Expand Close 100pc record: Auctioneer Marty Brady achieved a 100pc clearance of the 100 in-calf heifers which were offered for sale online in the special sale at Elphin Mart Photos: Brian Farrell Brian Farrell / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 100pc record: Auctioneer Marty Brady achieved a 100pc clearance of the 100 in-calf heifers which were offered for sale online in the special sale at Elphin Mart Photos: Brian Farrell

There were two hours of viewing under Covid restrictions before the sale commenced online.

Despite being afforded the opportunity to examine the animals, it was noticeable that a share of the online bidders and buyers did so entirely from the security and comfort of their own homes without ever having seen their potential purchases in the flesh.

Top price of €2,680 went to seven-months-old heifer in calf to a five star, pure bred Limousin bull. The overall average weight of the heifers was 628kg with the average price working out at €1,680/hd. All the heifers were in calf to red Limousin bulls, and all around the three years of age mark.

The one calved cow on show with a Charolais heifer at foot sold for €2,080.

Putting together 100 quality animals and then putting them all in calf is no mean feat, especially when you’re only 75 years young.

Expand Close This 615kg, October 2018 heifer sold for €1,640. Photo Brian Farrell Brian Farrell / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp This 615kg, October 2018 heifer sold for €1,640. Photo Brian Farrell



“I started a number of years ago when I got out of suckling and sheep, age was coming against me,” said Laurence. “I bought 10 heifers, put them in calf and sold them on. And then gradually build the numbers up”

What about that occasionally famous Limousin temperament?

“I picked up a trick from those with horses; acclimatise your animals to noise. I put a radio in the shed, turned up fairly loud and found that it works because they become accustomed to the noise. It makes handling at home or the mart easier” he told me.

At his age why does he do it? “There’s no huge fortune in it, but it gives me great satisfaction,” he said.

Laurence described what was on show at Elphin as “good commercial stock”. With a 100pc clearance, buyers thought so too.

Online Editors