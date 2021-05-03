Beef Trade: What does the data tell us about where beef prices are heading?

In what amounted to a question and answer session with a senior buyer for one of the major factories last week, one remark stood out "The only ones thinking cattle are scarce are the farmers. Look at the numbers; they are around 30,000 most weeks."

While going against the generally held belief that finished stock are scarce, this man's analysis does have the advantage of having the numbers to back it up. Initially, I was inclined to dismiss it as clever manipulation of the statistics, factory talk aimed at creating uncertainty in relation to numbers and prices.

That was until I read Bord Bia's assessment of the trade for the week ending the 24th of April.

While their introduction noted that "Supplies remain tight for the time of year" with the week of the 24th seeing 30,503 slaughtered at export plants. That brought the total processed for the first sixteen weeks of 2021 to 508,965. The following line further down Bord Bia's review seemed to give credence to my factory man's assertion that factory stock may not be as scarce as many believe.

"As another week passed by, quotes for finished cattle saw further improvements across most export meat plants, as they continue to secure lots of quality cattle for the export market, even with supplies remaining tight."

Granted, Bord Bia doesn't buy, fatten or process, but someone in there had a look at the figures and asked themselves the question, if factories can still "secure lots of quality cattle" how scarce are the numbers in reality? Are factories comfortably filling most of their orders at the current rate of supply?

While the specialised Angus trade saw the better type O+ to R grade being flat priced, including all bonuses at €4.45-4.55/kg last week and those from O= to O- making €4.20-4.30/kg flat base prices for bullocks, in general, have not moved much above €4.10-4.15/kg with heifers on €4.15-4.20/kg.

Will the relaxation of Covid restrictions offer any hope that we might see increased demand from the hospitality sector from June onwards? At present, it doesn't look likely with indoor dining restricted to residents and outdoor settings with limited numbers the only option for the passing trade.

The Covid experience has changed life as we knew it. However, with home cooking having replaced those dinners out, would any bounce in factory pricing midsummer come once again from the supermarket isle, especially if families decide on getting together's at home over a barbeque.

Back at the coal face, the want among supermarkets for manufacturing beef saw R grade cull cows move onto €3.70-3.80/kg last week with O grades operating from €3.40-3.60/kg while your better grade will now get you up to €3.40/kg.

On the young bull side, prices strengthened by around 10c/kg across the board last week, with U grades pushing on to between €4.10-4.20/kg while R's lifted to between €4.00-4.10/kg pulling O's onto €4.00/kg. Under sixteen-month bulls were reported to be operating off a base price of €4.05/kg.

Returning to that analysis by Bord Bia, that figure of 508,965 for the first sixteen weeks of this year is 53,349 behind the kill for the same period in 2020, which has to hold promise as we go forward.