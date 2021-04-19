Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Beef Trade: Tight supplies underpinning prices, but many finishers still way off breaking even

Picture: Gerry Mooney Expand

Close

Picture: Gerry Mooney

Picture: Gerry Mooney

Picture: Gerry Mooney

Martin Coughlan

One specialised cow finisher I spoke to this week was contacted by his local factory agent to be told that the cows he is currently feeding were “fast becoming very saleable”.

With the kill for the week ending the 11th of this month (less calves) slipping to 28,780 I can see the logic in that, which also means that everything else should be that bit more saleable as well.

Most Watched

Privacy