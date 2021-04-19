Beef Trade: Tight supplies underpinning prices, but many finishers still way off breaking even

One specialised cow finisher I spoke to this week was contacted by his local factory agent to be told that the cows he is currently feeding were “fast becoming very saleable”.

With the kill for the week ending the 11th of this month (less calves) slipping to 28,780 I can see the logic in that, which also means that everything else should be that bit more saleable as well.

What does this mean for price? Well for those with bullocks ready to go, the general run of base prices are around the €4/kg mark with a bit of €4.05/kg reported in places. Heifers are on a general base of €4.05/kg with atop of €4.10/kg reported.

In both cases, should you choose to move to upcountry to Donegal Meat Processors where more is potentially available, I’m told, once your carcase weights and conformation conform to their requirements.

Demand for manufacturing beef sees heavy U grade bull prices topping out at €4.10/kg, although most under twenty four-month U grades are being quoted at €4/kg.

R grades are on €3.95-4.00/kg with that better price going where they are mixed with U grades. O grade coloured bulls range from €3.80-3.85/kg with a bit of €3.90/kg reported. Under sixteen-month bulls are working of a base of €3.95/kg.

Prices for cull cows continue to tighten with O grades on €3.40/kg and better P’s €3.20-3.30/kg with mixed loads of O’s and P’s averaging €3.30-3.40/kg while R grade cows are selling from €3.50-3.60/kg.

I had a number of calls last week from readers who are currently in the process of negotiating to sell or have recently sold, all of whom were at pains to point out that current factory prices, while improved, are still totally inadequate when put against the cost of production.

Backing up the realities from these farmers business are figures produced by Teagasc in relation to winter finishing from autumn 2020 to the spring of 2021.

They show that Friesian stock bought at an average of €1.76/kg live weight last autumn would require an average factory price of €4.04/kg this spring to break even, meaning a breakeven base price for the majority of Friesians somewhere from €4.20-4.30/kg.

For those with continentals and assuming an average purchase price of €2.33/kg the required average carcase price per kg to break even, estimated by Teagasc, is €4.48/kg.

Factory base prices are currently a long way short of these figures and even for those with bigger operations, possible contracts and more buying power the sums are daunting.

One older finisher who contacted me told me the only money he now has that is not committed to some farm expense comes from his old age pension.

That’s a hell of an indictment after a lifetime of service to the industry.

Up north, the LMC (Livestock and Meat Commission) reported processors as yesterday offering base prices which equate in euro’s to €4.23-4.37/kg for bullocks and heifers.

The northern grid is a far more complex animal than its southern counterpart. This means that the equivalent prices for your R= to R- in the 2+ to 4- base sections as operated here come in at up to 9c/kg less than that €4.23-4.37/kg.