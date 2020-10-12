Beef Trade: ‘They're paying big money for stores so they can't be losing money at the other end’

"We're on €3.60/kg, not €3.65 for bullock's.... heifer's maybe," the agent at the other end of the phone announced before continuing "It's heaps enough when you see what's been given in marts".

Farmers, he explained had got burned with bulls were now "burning their own money at marts" and "not a word about it".

"They're paying big money for stores so they can't be losing money at the other end," he declared.

If there is every a book written on how factory agents should spin a story to their farming clients, this guy has to be in it.

There is no spin in relation to numbers however, with the weekly kill rising 1,883 to 35,536 for the week ending the fourth of this month.

Quotes for bulls also remain static with U grades on €3.60/kg R's €3.50 and O's €3.40/kg. It's a similar story on the cull side with quotes continuing to see R's on €3.20-3.30/kg, O's 3.00-2.90 and better P's €2.80-3.00/kg.

So with numbers rising the strength of the market can be gauged by the fact factories have thus far resisted the temptation to pull prices. Is it a case that demand at the sales end is such that everything that can be bought will be bought? And how much of the current demand is related to fears over Brexit or further Covid lockdown?

Outlook

Bord Bia's latest review of the factory throughput predicts this year's cattle kill to be largely in line with that for 2019.

Senior manager with Bord Bia's Meat and Livestock team Joe Burke told the Farming Independent: "Overall, throughput at export meat plants is likely to be very similar to 2019 levels of approximately 1.75 million head. "This is somewhat ahead of forecasts at the beginning of the year, partly because of a considerable carryover of finished cattle into this year as a consequence of the farmer protests in autumn 2019.

"Good growing conditions also helped many animals to finish reasonably early in the grazing season, with farmers responding to the higher €0.20/kg premium available for fully "in-spec" animals. As a result, we expect that weekly throughput will be 3-4,000 head per week lower, on average, for the remainder of this year than compared with the same period in 2019.

(This assessment would assume that Irish beef farmers won't bring-forward additional animals for slaughter towards the end of this year in anticipation of more difficult trading conditions in early 2021 in the event of a no-deal Brexit)"

However, as we head into 2021, Mr Burke said that the figures suggest there will be fewer cattle in the system for processors next year.

"For 2021, the AIM figures would indicate that prime cattle numbers are likely to tighten somewhat, mainly on account of the 55,000 head increase in live exports last year (2019), along with calf registrations having been stable with the previous year. So, the initial assessment would suggest that availability could be roughly 50,000 head lower than for this year, at around 1.7 million head."

Other statistics that give an indication of where the numbers are at include those from the north's Livestock and Meat Commission.

They show that to the end of September 11, 710 prime cattle were imported from the Republic for direct slaughter this year. That's up almost 4,000 on the same period from 2019.

Cull cow numbers are up 1,826 on 2019 at 5,208, while the overall figure for exports of cattle to the north in 2020 currently stands at 29,426 more than twice what it was in 2019.