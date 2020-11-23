Beef Trade: Some plants extending working week to cope with UK demand

Removing veal from the kill figures for the week ending the 15th of the month we find that the processing sector handled 39,213 animals that week bringing this year total kill, less slaughtering’s for veal, to 1,551,915.

Comparing this year’s overall kill with last year’s is only a rough guide given that last year’s figures are skewed by the beef blockade yet they do in some sense’s offer an indication of what’s going on.

While last year’s cumulative kill to the 15th was less by 30,714 overall at 1,521,201, what’s really interesting is that that 39,213 figure is 313 ahead of the same week last year; interesting because back then factories were still replenishing depleted supermarket reserves following the pickets as well as being well into the traditional Christmas kill at base quotes of €3.45-3.55/kg.

Today with weekly kills again running very strong base prices are generally in the region of €3.65-3.70/kg for both bullocks and heifers as the processors fill this year’s Christmas orders. Granted some plants are continuing to open their bidding at €3.60-3.65/kg but in general €3.65-3.70/kg is where it’s at. Demand for product appears to be so strong that several plants over the last few weeks have operated a six day week in their attempts to keep on top of their order books. It would therefore appear that with Christmas coming and apparent UK nervousness around food supplies caused by a combination of Brexit and Covid concerns Irish beef producers are getting some positive wash back from the market. This positivity has also extended to some degree to factory prices for both cull cows and young bulls with both of their prices seeing some upward movement last week. U grade bulls are reported to be selling from €3.60-3.70/kg with R grades on €3.60/kg while O grades depending on cover and overall conformation are €3.40-3.50/kg. The number of cull cows presenting eased by 456 to 8,471 the week of the 15th which saw factories forced into again offering 3.10/kg for R grades, up 5-10c/kg on the previous week. O grades also lifted settling on €2.90/kg with better P’s making from €2.80-€2.85/kg. Part of what’s driving the current demand for beef in the run up to Christmas is the uncertainty around what may and may not be allowed when it comes to domestic social gatherings either here or in the UK, with many families who might traditionally have had extended get together’s over the festive season now planning far smaller celebrations. What this means I’m told is that demand for that big Christmas turkey has fallen being replaced by orders for a smaller bird or a tidily sized roast beef joint. The number of prime cattle exported to the north for direct slaughter this year now stands at 13,241 or approximately 4.4% of the overall prime beef kill in that jurisdiction according to the north’s Livestock and Meat Commission, LMC. The numbers of cows exported for slaughter to the north also continues to grow with 6,040 to date having travelled that road as against 2,192 for the same ten and a half months in 2019. The LMC also report that that there are currently 12,121 beef animals between the ages of eighteen to thirty months that were born in the Republic fattening on farms across the north up from 5,413 this time last year.