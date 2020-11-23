Farming

Beef Trade: Some plants extending working week to cope with UK demand

Martin Coughlan

Removing veal from the kill figures for the week ending the 15th of the month we find that the processing sector handled 39,213 animals that week bringing this year total kill, less slaughtering’s for veal, to 1,551,915.

Comparing this year’s overall kill with last year’s is only a rough guide given that last year’s figures are skewed by the beef blockade yet they do in some sense’s offer an indication of what’s going on.

While last year’s cumulative kill to the 15th was less by 30,714 overall at 1,521,201, what’s really interesting is that that 39,213 figure is 313 ahead of the same week last year; interesting because back then factories were still replenishing depleted supermarket reserves following the pickets as well as being well into the traditional Christmas kill at base quotes of €3.45-3.55/kg.

