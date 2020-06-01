Farming

Beef trade: Prices continue to hold but hints of dark clouds on the horizon

Breed FRX HEX. Sex M. 10 Off. Weight 338 Kg. DOB 30/09/18. Sold for €570 each. Expand

Martin Coughlan

Factory prices continue to hold although there are indications that some plants are considering their options, with cull cows again reported to be in the firing line.

Quotes from agents over the weekend saw the base price for bullocks floating from €3.55-360/kg, with heifers on €3.60/kg, although I suspect €3.65/kg is still in the offing.

On the young bull front prices are reported to stable at €3.55-3.60/kg for Us, with Rs on €3.50/kg and Os €3.40/kg, but some report difficulties in getting bulls away.