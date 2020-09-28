Beef Trade: For those with cattle to sell there appears to be no weakness in the trade

The big questions never seem to have a definitive answer — the answer evolves as time passes. And in the factory trade people are asking will the resurgence of Covid-19 on the continent prompt a tightening of restrictions like we have seen here and in the UK?

When the hospitality sector, for example, was closed, consumers adapted and supermarket sales of beef rocketed.

And what of the exposure of those who work directly in meat plants? Can we be confident that a second wave won’t impact production a second time?

Indeed the wave of Covid-19 testing and resulting positive cases identified in the industry from a few weeks ago did lead to a number of plants reducing throughput over the last number of weeks.

However, the word on the ground is that production in these plants has gradually returned to more normal levels as management and staff worked their way through the necessary health and safety protocols.

For those with cattle to sell there, at present, there appears to be no weakness in the trade as regards prices, with quotes overall remaining steady at €3.60/kg for bullocks and €3.65/kg for heifers. Indeed with numbers having reduced by over 2,700 from 36,260 in the first week of September to 33,528 by the 20th of the month is there room for possibly some optimism?

Department of Agriculture figures show that the total kill for the year to the end of that third week of this month stood at 1,260,487. Looking back to the same period in 2019 the figure was, 1,220,867, with 2018 coming in at 1,276,871 and 1,234,027 in 2017.

However, the lower figure for 2019 was caused by two months of farmer protests while the increase in numbers in 2018 was in part due to three months of a drought that saw producers move stock earlier as grass disappeared.

While factories have the reassurance of contracts at their sales end, plans by finishers at this time of year tend to be far more susceptible to change.

The question this year is if the weather breaks and with grass dwindling how long would it be before numbers surged and exactly how long would that surge last?

Returning to prices, things on the cull cow front seem to be edging forward with quotes for O grades up around 5c/kg to between €2.95-3.05/kg while R grades, depending on numbers vary somewhere from €3.30-3.40/kg. Your better P should get you €2.90/kg or a shade better as factories seek the cheapest manufacturing beef.

On the manufacturing side young bulls see their prices maintain on €3.60-3.65/kg for U’s, with R’s €3.55 and Os varying up and down from €3.40/kg depending on numbers and overall combinations.

I hear little by way of factory complaints in relation to weights but with bull numbers having been decimated by the poor returns over the last few years they are probably grateful for the few they are currently getting; 1,310 in the week to the 20th of this month.

Overall this year’s young bull kill is back 54,419 to 108,281, a fall of almost exactly one third on twelve months ago.