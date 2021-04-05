Farming

Beef Trade: Finishers holding out for price rise heaps pressure on factories 

Martin Coughlan

The tussle for control of factory prices continues but with the edge in the game now appearing to be moving in the farmer's favour. Last week, the general run saw bullocks on €3.85/kg with heifers at €3.90/kg. However, recent increases in factory prices have resulted, it appears, in some farmers getting "fond" of their cattle.

A farmer who had been desperately looking for a base of €3.80/kg for over three weeks for his six bullocks contacted his agent again last week. The agent told him he could now get him €3.85/kg. There was a pause in the conversation as the farmer digested this new information. "Be God I think I'll hold on them, now that they are rising" The factory agent put down the phone as he digested the fact that he could have bought them at €3.80 but not at €3.85!

So is our man with the six bullock's right to hold out? There little doubt that prices appear to be going in the right direction, but only slowly with every 5c/kg increase is hard got. It's always debatable whether when an animal is fit, it's worth holding out for more money, especially when you factor in feeding costs, risking a price cut if your cattle go over fat or a reduced quality bonus payment if they go over thirty months.

