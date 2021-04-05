Beef Trade: Finishers holding out for price rise heaps pressure on factories 

The tussle for control of factory prices continues but with the edge in the game now appearing to be moving in the farmer's favour. Last week, the general run saw bullocks on €3.85/kg with heifers at €3.90/kg. However, recent increases in factory prices have resulted, it appears, in some farmers getting "fond" of their cattle.

A farmer who had been desperately looking for a base of €3.80/kg for over three weeks for his six bullocks contacted his agent again last week. The agent told him he could now get him €3.85/kg. There was a pause in the conversation as the farmer digested this new information. "Be God I think I'll hold on them, now that they are rising" The factory agent put down the phone as he digested the fact that he could have bought them at €3.80 but not at €3.85!

So is our man with the six bullock's right to hold out? There little doubt that prices appear to be going in the right direction, but only slowly with every 5c/kg increase is hard got. It's always debatable whether when an animal is fit, it's worth holding out for more money, especially when you factor in feeding costs, risking a price cut if your cattle go over fat or a reduced quality bonus payment if they go over thirty months.

Trying to second guess the factories is a lot like that poker game at Christmas. Your opposition bought two cards, while you bought three. You've now got two pair; but had he threes going in, or did he just keep a kicker? Half the joy in the game, of course, is the risk. This "fondness" did see some with bigger numbers last week secure €3.90/kg and €3.95/kg for steers and heifers while others I'm told will now not move until the base reaches €4/kg For those who gambled on the cull cow trade, their prospects held firm last week with the general run of O grades averaging from €3.20-3.30/kg while better P's tighten around the €3.10-3.15/kg mark. Those with bigger numbers and good flesh can, I'm told, expect to see another 5c/kg this week. R grade cows are reported as making up to €3.40-3.50/kg. Last week, the young bull side saw prices for U's continuing at €3.85-3.90/kg with an extra 5c/kg reported for full loads of heavy stock. R grades continue on 3.80-3.85/kg with that higher figure becoming more the norm while O grades operated from €3.70-3.75/kg, depending on breed and finish. An examination of figures from the Department of Agriculture shows that the kill for the week ending the 28th of last month (less calves) stood at 30,823, which is 3,641 less than the same week in 2020. That same data reported the average price paid for R4 steers, including vat was €4.05/kg, with O4's averaging €3.90/kg while U4's averaged €4.16/kg. I note that ICSA president Dermot Kelleher does not take prisoners. He slammed claims by Meat Industry Ireland "That farmers receive 80% of revenue generated from Irish beef sales - based on a couple of slides shown to the last Beef Taskforce by Grant Thornton. For starters, the report is hampered by an apparent lack of full co-operation from some players in the food chain. We need a full explanation from Grant Thornton on where the lack of co-operation is emanating from." Mr Kelleher said.