Beef trade finely balanced as processors chase supply

The current situation on the factory side of the business is that over the last month factory bosses have been a bit like the English pack at Twickenham - when it's not going your way collapse the scrum.

The current situation on the factory side of the business is that over the last month factory bosses have been a bit like the English pack at Twickenham - when it's not going your way collapse the scrum.

That's another way of saying that week on week for the last month prices have been reset at more or less the same place every Monday morning.

Granted farmers are maybe marginally ahead but if you've €200-300/hd of feed gone into your cattle at this point, being marginally ahead is not a whole lot of consolation. One glimmer of hope, however, is the positive news from China with Tánaiste Simon Coveney maintaining in Beijing last week that Irish beef will finally be on sale there this summer.

Given the potential problems in store for Irish beef from Brexit and an EU-Mercosur deal, some good news on the beef front would be welcome. It would also be a welcome return for what has been an eight-year investment by the Irish state and the Irish beef industry.