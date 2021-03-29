Farming

Beef Trade: Fall off in cattle supplies forces factories to yield on price

Cattle supplies are back significantly on last year. Expand

Martin Coughlan

Processor demand for stock remains constant with factories, in general, quoting €3.80/kg for bullocks and €3.85/kg for heifers last week. However, there is more about, I’m told.

They (the factories) are doing all in their power not to have to give €3.85 and €3.90, but it is to be got” was the consensus among several of my sources based in the midlands and the south.

Another agent told me that “Angus are the new Charolais” with flat prices of up to €4.15/kg reported as having been offered by processors with specialised supermarket contracts.

