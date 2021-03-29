Beef Trade: Fall off in cattle supplies forces factories to yield on price

Processor demand for stock remains constant with factories, in general, quoting €3.80/kg for bullocks and €3.85/kg for heifers last week. However, there is more about, I’m told.

“They (the factories) are doing all in their power not to have to give €3.85 and €3.90, but it is to be got” was the consensus among several of my sources based in the midlands and the south.

Another agent told me that “Angus are the new Charolais” with flat prices of up to €4.15/kg reported as having been offered by processors with specialised supermarket contracts.

On the cull cow side, R grades have pushed on by as much as 10c/kg ending last week on €3.40-3.50/kg with O grades up by between 5-10c/kg at €3.20-3.30/kg while the general run of P’s saw the bottom of the market for your mid-range animal strengthen to €3.00kg with P+’s making €3.10/kg. As always, those with numbers will have the edge over the man with the few.

On the point of how to get the best out of what you’ve got, the man with smaller numbers might consider the mart option as demand at present in that arena is strong, especially if your animals have good cover and conformation with R grade cows making from €1.90-2.20/kg in places. While on the bullock side, better conformation 650kg+ stock are clicking up to €2.40/kg or from €1,000-1,150/hd with their weight.

It’s all about weight and conformation on the young bull side as well, with full loads of U Grade bulls in the 400-460kg weight range reported to be selling for up to €3.90/kg. The general run of R grades seems to be settled at €3.75-3.80/kg with O grades €3.70-3.60/kg depending on whether they are continental or dairy bred.

Data from Bord Bia on the total cattle kill for the year to the 20th of March shows a total of 355,458 animals have gone through exporting plants, a drop of 12.4pc on the first eleven weeks in 2020. That 12.4pc fall translates into a per head decline of 50,185 to 355,460. Taking the cull cows and calf slaughtering’s out of the equation, total prime cattle throughput for the year to the 20th this month stood at 265,645 a decline of 42,913 or 13.9% over the same period.

Those numbers have resulted in factories having had to yield on prices over the last three weeks to a month. As we head into April, the question is will this trend continue?

The general perceived wisdom is that it will. However, in the short term, with this week and next week both being short weeks due to bank holidays, either side of Easter factories may gain some breathing space. That said, I was told at least one plant was considering working Saturday to make sure they had enough supplies for boning out this day week.

I see that that the department has opened applications for their Dairy Calf to Beef Scheme. Originally envisioned last year by ICMSA’s livestock chairman Des Morrison he hopes it will signal “Better integration between Dairy and Beef farmers.”

I also note that ICSA is urging farmers to avail themselves of grants to replace worn or damaged slats under TAMS (Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Scheme). Given a recent incident on my own farm, I would urge all farmers to check the condition of their slats and manhole covers.