Beef Trade: Demand for cattle remains strong as finishers drive hard bargain on price

Martin Coughlan

For those with cattle to kill at present the trade appears to be following the example set by Waterford in last Saturdays All Ireland hurling semi final. Stay in the game, keep doing what you’re doing, and you will be rewarded.

Despite some factory agents spinning the line that they have their Christmas order books near full my information is that demand now sees base prices for bullocks set at €3.70/kg in most plants with some €3.75/kg given.

On the heifer side the story is of €3.75-3.80/kg with more being negotiated especially where numbers of Angus are offered.

