Beef Trade: Demand for cattle remains strong as finishers drive hard bargain on price

For those with cattle to kill at present the trade appears to be following the example set by Waterford in last Saturdays All Ireland hurling semi final. Stay in the game, keep doing what you’re doing, and you will be rewarded.

Despite some factory agents spinning the line that they have their Christmas order books near full my information is that demand now sees base prices for bullocks set at €3.70/kg in most plants with some €3.75/kg given.

On the heifer side the story is of €3.75-3.80/kg with more being negotiated especially where numbers of Angus are offered.

Flat pricing also appears to have returned with reports that up to €3.70/kg was paid for numbers of well finished Friesian bullocks while up to €4/kg flat plus the bonus was reported as being offered for Angus heifers in the midlands.

Prices for young bulls are also on the rise with reports of U grades making from €3.70-3.75/kg with R grades on €3.60-3.65/kg and depending on numbers €3.50-3.55/kg for O’s. Cull cows to have seen their price strengthen over the last seven days with O’s firmly set at €3.00-3.05/kg, R’s on €3.20 while your better P is reported to be somewhere in the region of €2.80-2.90/kg which could be turned into a handy €3/kg in the right circumstance.

Helping drive the increase in prices was a fall of 2,456 in the weekly kill for the week ending the 22nd of the month that reduced the overall intake figure at exporting plants to 36,767. That’s still a very substantial figure but the increase in prices last week shows that the market remains very strong.

The key factor in this strong demand remains the strength of the British market with the UK’s Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) reporting on Wednesday that the total kill for the previous week was back 900 to 32,000.

On the prices side your R4L bullock averaged 385.9p/kg or almost €4.30/kg. Overall heifers averaged €4.16/kg with the overall average price of your young bull working out at just over €4/kg.

In relation to Brexit the uncertainty remains. The money markets appeared over the weekend to believe a deal will be struck as sterling regained some composure as it steadied at just over €1.11 after slipping to €1.13 earlier last week.

Even if a deal is struck some disruption has to be expected on the simple basis that having pushed the negotiations right down to the wire some time will be needed to assimilate the actual details.

Those buying bullocks to put into sheds at present at the marts seem to believe that whatever bumps and potholes that maybe on road after Brexit the market will be overcome. Last week’s ringside returns show that those buying the better quality 500-599kg continental bullock pushed their average price to €2.39/kg while the better 600kg+ continental averaged €2.31/kg or €1,386/hd.

With all his expenses the winter finisher doesn’t have a secure fallback position unlike myself in relation to the All Ireland hurling final, born and reared in the Deise but whose mother was from Limerick.

For those selling at present however it is a case of pull hard and drive on because the factories will never freely admit to paying more but they will “give more” a bit like the Kilkenny supporter who told me “We didn’t lose we just played badly”