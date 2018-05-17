Beef trade: Agents are 'very keen' for cattle

In the ongoing cattle game between factories and farmers, it has become obvious even to the most casual observer that things have ratcheted up several gears over the last couple of weeks.

On the surface, as last week closed, the general run of bullock base prices was €4.15/kg, with heifers at €4.25/kg. Bulls under 24 months saw U-grades at €4.25/kg with Rs on €4.10-4.15/kg with Os at €3.95-4.05/kg. The base price for under-16-month bulls was generally set at €4.10/kg, with €4.15/kg reported as being offered in "exceptional circumstances".

Cull cow prices had also sweetened last week, with U-grades reported as having made as high as €4.00/kg, with the top of the Rs on €3.90-3.80/kg, while the O-grade cow saw €3.70-3.50/kg. P-grades tend to be a moveable feast, with the better ones often tied to lower-quality O-grades; as of last week they too had moved up to €3.45/kg and €3.50/kg on occasion.

Farmers are reporting that factory agents continue to be very keen to buy. And while they often do not initially quote much above the official party line, when it comes down to actually buying, 5-10c/kg more has been found to secure the deal - while also making sure that the opposition are not invited to quote. It's all a bit like the swan swimming up the river, all poise and grace on the surface while paddling furiously underneath just to stay going.