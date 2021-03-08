Beef quotes remain at lower levels despite farmer anger

Back in my youth Led Zeppelin was required listening if you were to classify yourself as a true a rock aficionado.

However, their film "The song remains the same" never really did it for me and if you're a finisher with cattle ready to sell, current factory prices won't do it for you either, as quotes for bullocks remain at €3.75/kg and €3.80/kg for heifers.

Granted, most sales for heifers last week were concluded at €3.85/kg but moving bullocks at anything above €3.75/kg was not simple.

One agent I spoke with told me that it might be easier to get €3.80/kg for Friesian bullocks than €3.85 or maybe €3.90/kg for continental heifers. His premise for this was simply, factories deal in meat and the cheaper, the better. At a base of €3.80/kg your typical Friesian will more likely than not qualify as an O grade, meaning his actual price before any possible bonuses, will range from €3.50-3.68/kg. For those with Angus stock, the option of a flat price remains, with €3.95/kg I'm told the best of what's on offer. For those with quality Angus qualifying for the quality assured bonus and the Angus bonus, the grid is possibly better but with many Angus from dairy backgrounds falling short when it comes to conformation, a flat price is very tempting. On the cull cow and young bull side, prices remain largely as they were with U grade bulls on €3.80/kg R's at €3.70 and O grades depending on breed €3.60/kg. Among the cull cows, it's also as you were with O grades €3.10-3.20/kg and better P grades €3.00/kg, mixed loads of well finished O's and P's could see you getting €3.20/kg flat, if your agent is good enough. R grade cows continue to operate from €3.30-3.40/kg. 'Big Mistake' While the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue stressed the need for "mature discussion" in relation to climate change and the farming sector at the IFA's AGM, the chairman of the government's National Expert Advisory Council on Climate Change, Professor John Fitzgerald, seems to have adopted a very different approach. His recent comment that a lot of Irish beef farmers would be better employed if they stayed in bed than continue farming was hugely offensive and did nothing to advance the climate change discussion. I was reminded by one reader that this is the same Professor John Fitzgerald who as a senior research professor at the Economic and Social Research Institute, ERSI, failed to spot the impending collapse of the Irish economy in 2008, a fact he admitted to at the banking enquiry of 2015. The same man who admitted to not spotting problems with the banking sectors balance sheets, describing this oversight as a "big mistake".