Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Beef quotes remain at lower levels despite farmer anger

No change in beef quotes this week. Expand

Close

No change in beef quotes this week.

No change in beef quotes this week.

No change in beef quotes this week.

Martin Coughlan

Back in my youth Led Zeppelin was required listening if you were to classify yourself as a true a rock aficionado.

However, their film "The song remains the same" never really did it for me and if you're a finisher with cattle ready to sell, current factory prices won't do it for you either, as quotes for bullocks remain at €3.75/kg and €3.80/kg for heifers.

Granted, most sales for heifers last week were concluded at €3.85/kg but moving bullocks at anything above €3.75/kg was not simple.

Most Watched

Privacy