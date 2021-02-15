Beef quotes cut for third week in a row

Bord Bia also point to the build up of supplies among customers in the run up to Brexit as now dampening orders. Picture: GERRY MOONEY

Factory prices are now back 20c/kg on where they were three weeks ago, and while the rate of decline appeared to slow last week the question now is can finishers be confident that more pressure will not be applied? There is no simple answer, as the processing sector remains tight lipped.

It therefore has fallen to Bord Bia to offer some explanation as to what exactly is going on.

In their assessment of the trade up to the week ending February 6, they point out that despite throughput declining by 11,770 to 158,057 during the first five weeks of 2021, as against the same period last year, the dynamics in the our main market, the UK, are not currently favourable for beef exporters.

“While the UK retail market for beef remains relatively stable, we are not seeing the increases in purchasing experienced last spring and summer. Although UK cattle supplies are forecast to be slightly tighter over the coming months, the supply of British beef is sufficient to match most of the retail demand at present, and there is little impetus for Irish exports from this channel.” That said Bord Bia go on to point out that “prices in the UK have generally been increasing in recent weeks, with latest R3 steer prices equivalent to €4.26/kg.” Bord Bia also point to the build up of supplies among customers in the run up to Brexit as now dampening orders. “The stock-building of Irish beef, which took place pre-Christmas within the foodservice and manufacturing channels, has impacted significantly on re-ordering levels, combined with the continued closure of restaurants, including normal dining in the quick service chains. Demand for forequarter beef is particularly sluggish, and outside of sales to established retail customers, the value of steak cuts is also under considerable pressure.” Interestingly, 5,931 of that 11,770 fall came in the week ending February 6 alone; a fall in numbers due to reduced supplies of available finished stock, or an indication of a hardening of supplier sentiment when it comes to selling? In relation to price, base quotes for both bullocks and heifers appear to have stabilised at €3.70/kg with an odd €3.75/kg still reported. Anything above this level comes down to the specifics of finisher-factory contracts. On the cull cow front the general run of O grades continue on €3.10-3.00/kg with prices for better P’s varying from €3.00-290/kg depending on how loads are constructed. R grade cows remain on €3.20-3.30/kg again depending on how many and what else is on offer. Among the young bulls those under sixteen months are reported to be operating off of a base of €3.70/kg while those from 16 to 24 months see Us on €3.70/kg Rs on €3.60/kg and Os at €2.50/kg.