Beef Prices: When cull cows are making more than prime cattle, what does it say about the beef trade?

Premium
Factories
How strong is demand for beef? Very strong if the demand at marts for cull cows from factory agents and northern buyers is anything to go by. Last week €2.20-2.30/kg was common right across the country for that better made continental cull cow. However, the price that stood out for me was €2,200 or €2.38/kg paid for a February 2009 born 925kg Charolais at Balla Mart on Saturday; and for the record, she did not go north.
A few rough calculations has her dying at 52-53% or 481-490kgs, which puts her factory price at €4.49-4.57/kg. To do a comparison with what a bullock or heifer would have to do to achieve that €2,200 you, first of all, dispense with all quality assurance payments on your bullock or heifer, as cull cows don’t qualify. The next issue you’ll encounter is whether the factory you deal with will cut you on weight. Allowing you manage to avoid any penalties and you get €4.20/kg your carcase weight will have to be 524kgs to match that €2,200.
However, as that cow in Balla only averaged from 481-490kgs that puts your bullock or heifer at €4.20/kg in at €2,020-2,058, which is €142-180 below what that cow actually made.
For those producing prime quality assured beef, all of the above is very frustrating and calls into question exactly where current base prices should be set and how much stronger quality assurance bonuses should be.
This year, the market seems to have evolved to the point that for those on the processing side, the volume of meat produced is the only consideration, with heavy cull cows now worth more than what factories are prepared to pay for prime beef.
In this climate, the QPS grid is not fit for purpose, and the failure of the farm organisations to address this issue has enabled the factories to hold current base prices below what the market can realistically return.
You can argue numbers are coming stronger with 36,000 cattle slaughtered the week ending the 19th of September, and that makes the factory position easier.
However, that doesn’t explain how it is that cull cows at marts are making the factory equivalent of €4.50/kg, while your R grading bullock can only muster a base of €4.20/kg.
In short, you have to take your hat off to the factories for their ability to maintain a narrative in relation to prices that has kept them more or less completely stable for the last month.
A couple of weeks ago, I pointed out that factories were using additional payments in relation to Hereford and Angus bonuses to keep the underlying base price down.
It’s a strategy that last week had ICSA’s beef chairman Edmond Graham reporting that some plants were now offering up to 30c/kg bonuses on Hereford and Angus cattle, as well as free transport just so long as the base price for qualifying bullocks and heifers, did not move off €4.15-4.20/kg respectively.
“What we are seeing is an effort to keep the base price down” Mr Graham said.
Commenting on the mart trade the ICSA man noted that as cull cows have gradually become dearer “Agents have shifted their attention to out of spec steers to fill their orders” A useful piece of information for those with out of spec stock.