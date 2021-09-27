Beef Prices: When cull cows are making more than prime cattle, what does it say about the beef trade?

How strong is demand for beef? Very strong if the demand at marts for cull cows from factory agents and northern buyers is anything to go by. Last week €2.20-2.30/kg was common right across the country for that better made continental cull cow. However, the price that stood out for me was €2,200 or €2.38/kg paid for a February 2009 born 925kg Charolais at Balla Mart on Saturday; and for the record, she did not go north.

A few rough calculations has her dying at 52-53% or 481-490kgs, which puts her factory price at €4.49-4.57/kg. To do a comparison with what a bullock or heifer would have to do to achieve that €2,200 you, first of all, dispense with all quality assurance payments on your bullock or heifer, as cull cows don’t qualify. The next issue you’ll encounter is whether the factory you deal with will cut you on weight. Allowing you manage to avoid any penalties and you get €4.20/kg your carcase weight will have to be 524kgs to match that €2,200.

However, as that cow in Balla only averaged from 481-490kgs that puts your bullock or heifer at €4.20/kg in at €2,020-2,058, which is €142-180 below what that cow actually made.