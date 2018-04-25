Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 25 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Beef prices take refuge on higher ground

Gort Mart. Lot Number 35, Weight 390K Avg, DOB 14/4/17 to 23/5/17, Sex Male, Price €1000 Photo Brian Farrell
Gort Mart. Lot Number 35, Weight 390K Avg, DOB 14/4/17 to 23/5/17, Sex Male, Price €1000 Photo Brian Farrell
Martin Coughlan

Martin Coughlan

"It's hard to get a handle on it, but they're not any less". That brief summary of where factory beef prices were at yesterday morning was given to me by a factory agent, who occasionally has a foot in more than one plant.

After moving on to higher ground early last week, factory prices seem to have settled with little in the way of meaningful movement being reported as of yesterday morning. Bullocks continue to be quoted at €4.00-4.05/kg with a shake of €4.10/kg being paid here and there, I'm told depending on quality and numbers.

Heifers do seem possibly a little better with "some" €4.20/kg reported as being "a maybe". Such is the terminology used when you're being told something while not being told it at the same time. The general quote for heifers, however, remains at €4.15/kg.

While prices may only be pushing up slowly, there is at least some consolation in knowing that if you've heavy or overage bullocks, I'm told they have become sought after. I know that last sentence won't please those of you who keep rigidly to producing in-spec beef, but as we all know, when factories want beef, the in-spec rulebook tends to go out the window.

And that is the situation; at present factories want your cattle. The cull cow trade which puts a floor under the whole farm-to-factory trade remains, for the umpteenth week, rock solid. If the cull cow price was a concrete floor, you wouldn't be able to crack it at present with kangoo much less a sledge.

R grade cows continue on €3.60-3.80/kg with Os on €3.40-3.60/kg. The better P grade continues to be able to match the bottom of the O grades on price, resulting in an overall spread for Ps from €3.20-3.40/kg. Poorer quality with less cover do fall further back. Bull prices also remain largely stable with bulls up to 24 months making in the range of €4.15/kg for Us back to €3.90-4.00/kg for Os with R grades operating around €4.05-4.10/kg. Under 16 month bulls see a base of €4.05/kg with €4.10/kg reported in places.

With the expansion of factory and contract feed lots, those at the processing end now have a far better idea of what it takes to produce beef inside the farm gate. And this, I fear, can be a double-edged sword for the ordinary farmer. Factory feedlots have the huge advantage of scale. They can squeeze everyone, the original seller, the feed merchant, the haulier, the vet, everyone. With those figures, they can decide what your production costs should be, and what you can, in their eyes, afford to take when selling.

Also Read

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

Joe Devine gets a helping hand from his daughter Isobel on their County Leitrim Farm

'You can see the despair on the farmers' faces at the marts' - This...
Stock image

Irish plants to start trading with China in 'the very near future'

What does the Chinese beef deal mean for Ireland?
Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

€100m export market for Irish beef in China 'may just be tip of iceberg'
A truck carrying cattle heads south on national route 34 in Santiago del Estero province, Argentina, April 9, 2018. Picture taken April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Argentina's herd to decline by as much as 1 million head of cattle due to...
David Larkin, The Hermitage, Kilcormac, Birr, Co Offaly with Cill Cormaic Prince 2 sold for the top price of €5,000 at the Hereford Cattle Society Premier Bull Show and Sale at Tullamore.

The top bull at the Hereford Society Show and Sale is on his way to...
Cavan farmer Hugh Farrell. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

'I am down to my very last bale of silage': Farmer says Fodder Import...


Top Stories

Teagasc dairy specialist George Ramsbottom

Farmers urged to talk to allay depression fears
Good body condition score was vital ahead of breeding. Picture Credit:Frank McGrath

Breeding problems ahead for 'thin' cows
IFA President Joe Healy speaks to packed hall at an IFA-EU Citizens Dialogue on the Future of CAP in O'Loughlin Gaels GAA Club in Kilkenny City.

CAP an 'obvious target' for cuts with tillage farmers vulnerable
Mary Lou McDonald. Photo: Frank McGrath

Sinn Féin to support unionist farmer in Seanad by-election
Photo Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

Glanbia reports ‘positive’ first quarter despite currency...
(stock image)

Dumping of carcasses at famous beauty spot mentioned in Lonely Planet...
Irish Water says it can re-issue refund cheques to a “nominated person of the account holder” for anyone who does not have a bank (Stock photo)

Irish Water says new supply will cost €13m a year