Beef Prices: Strong retail demand driving quotes higher as finishers dig in

By the middle of last week, I was receiving reports of quality assured Angus bullocks being bought in the south on a base of €3.65/kg while further north Des Morrison ICMSA’s livestock chairman reported that O grade Angus bullocks and heifers had sold, “all in” for up to 3.95/kg.

Brendan Golden IFA’s beef chair also reported an improved trade for Angus type stock with up to €3.75/kg paid for P and O grading types while Edmond Graham ICSA’s beef chair also reported that stronger base prices for Angus’s plus improved bonuses had been offered in recent days.

All that said these apparent improvements aren’t overly generous when you consider that at a base of €3.75/kg those O and P grades are in reality being bought somewhere from €3.49-3.63/kg.

A rising tide, however, does lift all boats meaning that by Sunday night the talk was of bullocks in general being on a base of €3.65/kg with heifers on €3.70/kg with prospective sellers digging in for more.

It’s very obvious that the lockdown has seen the supermarket trade once again take centre stage with their consumers gravitating towards recognisable brands such as Aberdeen Angus and Herford.

It also very obvious, that the trade is being driven by very strong demand from the retail side as opposed to falling numbers.

Not counting old bulls and calves the kill for the week ending the 8th of November saw a total of 38,549 animals slaughtered at export plants.

Yet as base prices begin to climb, agents across the country indicated to me that their intake numbers had remained strong last week, indicating that the kill was probably close to or north of 37,000 by close of business on Friday.

On the cull cow side, the switch from manufacturing beef i.e. mince and mince based products to more prime cuts and an increasing supply of culls means that their prices remain fixed at the lower bases established two weeks ago.

R grades: €3.00-3.05/kg, U grades: €3.20/kg, O grades: €2.80-2.85/kg with better P’s on €2.70-2.60/kg. There does appear to some movement in relation to young bulls however with reports that some finishers are securing a premium of 5c/kg above offered quotes of €3.60-3.65/kg for U’s €3.50-3.55/kg for R’s and €3.40-3.45/kg for O’s.

While quality assurance is the mantra of Bord Bia I known from my own shopping experience that when it comes to buying, I go on a combination of instinct and experience.

In that regard, I’ve found for example, that Hereford mince has the taste my family prefers when it comes to Spaghetti Bolognese. Did I look for the quality assurance mark the first time I bought it in my local supermarket? Only as an afterthought. I liked the packaging and the product itself looked well.

And that’s the point of marketing to make a product stand out from its competitors so the consumer will try it. If they do you then work on building brand loyalty.

That Hereford mince was among a clatter of quality assured mince trays on the shelf that day, it stood out above the rest because by advertising the breed prominently it gave me the customer something other than price to focus on. If Bord Bia’s rebranding of quality assurance through the protected geographical area initiative is to work, it will as a minimum have to do the same.