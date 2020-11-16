Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Beef Prices: Strong retail demand driving quotes higher as finishers dig in

Cattle being unloaded from a trailer. Photo: James Tracy Expand

Close

Cattle being unloaded from a trailer. Photo: James Tracy

Cattle being unloaded from a trailer. Photo: James Tracy

Cattle being unloaded from a trailer. Photo: James Tracy

Martin Coughlan

By the middle of last week, I was receiving reports of quality assured Angus bullocks being bought in the south on a base of €3.65/kg while further north Des Morrison ICMSA’s livestock chairman reported that O grade Angus bullocks and heifers had sold, “all in” for up to 3.95/kg.

Brendan Golden IFA’s beef chair also reported an improved trade for Angus type stock with up to €3.75/kg paid for P and O grading types while Edmond Graham ICSA’s beef chair also reported that stronger base prices for Angus’s plus improved bonuses had been offered in recent days.

All that said these apparent improvements aren’t overly generous when you consider that at a base of €3.75/kg those O and P grades are in reality being bought somewhere from €3.49-3.63/kg.

Privacy