Beef prices steady as stability returns to the trade

Stability seems to be returning to the trade and prices appear to have steadied at last. Bullock quotes range from €3.85-3.90/kg, with heifers on €3.95-4.00/kg.

Bull prices are also no worse than they were last week. The price of under 24-month bulls sees U grades on €4.00-395/kg with some sellers with consistent supplies and quality getting up to €4.05/kg, R grades see prices range from €3.90-3.85/kg with O grades making €3.65-3.70/kg.

The base for under 16-month stock continues at €3.85-3.90/kg.

These are the general run of prices, but some agents continue to quote below these in the belief they might snooker at least one potential seller.

The cow trade also appears to have steadied.

Factory quotes I got yesterday showed a wide variety of prices with upwards of 20c/kg of a variation within grades from one factory to the next.

The general run appears to be €3.20-3.40/kg for Rs, O grades are on €3.20-3.00/kg, with the P+ animal on €2.90-2.70/kg.

The issue in relation to cows is flesh cover - if they have been fed and have good cover it is far easier to talk to the factories. The less cover the less they like them, but they'll still try to buy them.