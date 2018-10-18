Beef prices stay stalled in factories gridlock

Factory prices continue to remain at a standstill this week, pretty much like the traffic around the Dawn plant in Ballyhaunis yesterday morning.

That backlog was due to the actions of the ICSA's flying column of beef blockaders led by Edmond Graham. For the second successive week ICSA succeeded in stopping all traffic into and out of a beef plant.

Whether their actions will yield results remains to be seen.

For the present, however, it is as you were, so to speak. Base prices for bullocks continue in general to be no better than €3.75/kg, with some plants still quoting as low as €3.70/kg.

On a more positive note, the word on the ground is that those with numbers of underage stock available are in a stronger position, with 5-10c/kg of a bonus reported as being possible.

Base prices for heifers this week also remain unchanged for the third week at €3.80-3.85/kg, with more reported as being possible.

IFA president Joe Healy claimed cattle prices are rising, with some farmers securing a base price of €3.80/kg for steers and €3.90/kg for heifers in recent days.

"With the strength of the UK cattle price and significant positive moves on the sterling exchange rate, it's clear the factories could pay a lot more," he said. "I am calling on the factories to immediately increase prices by another 10c/kg."