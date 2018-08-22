Beef prices stay level despite bid to pull things back

My first job this Tuesday morning is to extend my congratulations to my mother's county, Limerick on Sunday's All Ireland success.

My mother is 88 years young and I can only begin to imagine her anxiety as eight minutes of injury time was announced because I as a Waterford man was already in heart-stopping country.

From a position of apparent unassailable strength with 10 minutes to go Limerick could afford to look down as Galway appeared to scramble in vain in the foothills. They reckoned without Joe Canning, the messiah of Galway hurling. He looked up and with every free driven over the black spot gave his team the belief that they could and would retain their crown. And then he buried the 21m free.

It was close but it was close enough, one point, just one point separated two great counties at the final whistle. And with that whistle a very proud Limerick woman sitting up in her bed could at last afford to breath and smile.

Now to matters of a less Godly nature, factory cattle prices. Early yesterday morning the general view was that factory prices would hold at least at last week's levels: €3.90/kg for bullocks and €4.00/kg for heifers, with maybe an extra 5c/kg knocking about here and there for exceptional orders or if factories were running a little tight on numbers.

However, as the morning wore on I started to get reports that factory bosses were actively trying to get back control of the price situation. Instead of there being maybe 5c/kg extra available here and there, the possibility being mooted was that base prices might actually be cut by 5c/kg. A lot of this thinking appeared to be based in and around the midlands and west.

As we went to press my information is that bullock and heifer prices have held and that the factories don't quiet have Joe Canning's knack of being able to pull things back to within touching distance, especially as last week's kill was back to 34,114hd.

Also holding are prices for young bulls and cull cows. After six weeks of stronger than average cull cow slaughterings, that saw over 9,000 culls going through the system weekly from about the end of June to the middle of July, the feeling among many is that as that figure has slipped below the 7,000 mark. The worst of that particular supply spike may finally be over.