Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 22 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Beef prices stay level despite bid to pull things back

 

11/8/2018 Carrigallen Mart Special Sale Weanling Bulls Lot Number 558 Weight 460Kg DOB12/1/18 Breed CHX Sex Bull Price €1245 Photo Brian Farrell
11/8/2018 Carrigallen Mart Special Sale Weanling Bulls Lot Number 558 Weight 460Kg DOB12/1/18 Breed CHX Sex Bull Price €1245 Photo Brian Farrell
Martin Coughlan

Martin Coughlan

My first job this Tuesday morning is to extend my congratulations to my mother's county, Limerick on Sunday's All Ireland success.

My mother is 88 years young and I can only begin to imagine her anxiety as eight minutes of injury time was announced because I as a Waterford man was already in heart-stopping country.

From a position of apparent unassailable strength with 10 minutes to go Limerick could afford to look down as Galway appeared to scramble in vain in the foothills. They reckoned without Joe Canning, the messiah of Galway hurling. He looked up and with every free driven over the black spot gave his team the belief that they could and would retain their crown. And then he buried the 21m free.

It was close but it was close enough, one point, just one point separated two great counties at the final whistle. And with that whistle a very proud Limerick woman sitting up in her bed could at last afford to breath and smile.

Now to matters of a less Godly nature, factory cattle prices. Early yesterday morning the general view was that factory prices would hold at least at last week's levels: €3.90/kg for bullocks and €4.00/kg for heifers, with maybe an extra 5c/kg knocking about here and there for exceptional orders or if factories were running a little tight on numbers.

However, as the morning wore on I started to get reports that factory bosses were actively trying to get back control of the price situation. Instead of there being maybe 5c/kg extra available here and there, the possibility being mooted was that base prices might actually be cut by 5c/kg. A lot of this thinking appeared to be based in and around the midlands and west.

As we went to press my information is that bullock and heifer prices have held and that the factories don't quiet have Joe Canning's knack of being able to pull things back to within touching distance, especially as last week's kill was back to 34,114hd.

Also holding are prices for young bulls and cull cows. After six weeks of stronger than average cull cow slaughterings, that saw over 9,000 culls going through the system weekly from about the end of June to the middle of July, the feeling among many is that as that figure has slipped below the 7,000 mark. The worst of that particular supply spike may finally be over.

Also Read

In the short-term then cow prices remain unchanged with R grades in the €3.40-3.45/kg range, O grades on €3.20-3.25/kg and P+s at €3.05-2.90/kg. The other goodish P grades are further back at €2.80/kg.

The amount of cover is a deciding factor in the price on many occasions because, with the best will in the world, most would agree that you can only do so much with a big bag of bones. Your big 23-month well-fed bull is the other end of the scale from that big bag of bones. Here you're into serious conformation and weight if you're at the heavy end. And yesterday I had reports that heavy U-grade stock were in demand among some factories.

Prices of up to €4.10/kg were reported as having been offered. In general, however, U-grade prices up to 24 months were running from €4.00-4.05/kg, with R grades on €3.90-3.95/kg, while O grades continue on €3.80-3.85/kg.

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
Severe parasite infections can reduce growth rates in calves by up to 30pc

Concern as new research exposes anthelmintic resistance on...
Belgian Blue bull calf on Talbot's farm in Ballacolla, Co. Laois in 2016.

'The extra month indoors has taken a toll on the bull calves' performance'
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Avoid Eye Contact at The Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

'The pens should be reserved for employees only' - Minister backs...
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian beef back in the dock as MEPs highlight traceability issues
Roscommon Mart. Weight 625K. DOB 10/5/16. Breed CHX. Sex Bullock Price €1605

UK demand for beef keeps marching on and on
A sign reading

EU official sees trade deal with Mercosur toward year-end


Top Stories

How to reduce energy costs on your dairy farm
Alan Matthews

Alan Matthews: Global influences on farm incomes all appear to spell doom and...
Combines were out in force last week

Forward prices for grain top €200/t for 2019 harvest
Currently over 23,000 hectares of catch crops are supported under the Agri-Environment Scheme, GLAS.

Catch crop scheme sees demand for seeds soar
FILE PHOTO: Combines harvest wheat in a field near the village of Kruglolesskoye in Stavropol region, Russia June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko/File Photo

Global wheat supply falls to crisis levels; big China stocks won't provide relief
Lamb in Dowra Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Factory assault on lamb price resumes
A sheep and lamb were rescued from thick mud in Altrincham (RSPCA)

Watch the dramatic rescue of a sheep and her lamb