Factory prices are on the rise. Bullocks were reported as selling over the weekend generally for €3.75-3.85/kg, with some sellers unwilling to discuss anything below €3.90/kg.

Beef prices start to move - with further rises on the way

Factory prices for heifers appear to be €3.85-3.95/kg, with €4.00/kg the figure at the back of every man's mind.

While those top-end prices are some way off for the majority of sellers, there is a strong feeling that these levels will be reached.

Those better prices appear to be more prevalent in the north midlands and the west, where agents for Foyle Meats (Carrigans) were reported as being active last week.

There has also been a welcome lift in the price being paid for bulls, with sources yesterday quoting under-24-month U-grade bulls at €3.70-3.75/kg with Rs €3.60-3.65/kg.

The base price for under-16-month bulls was €3.75-3.80/kg.

For those who have held stock in anticipation of a price lift, the relaxation of weight limits is probably as big a selling point as the price.

Cull cow prices were also on the move yesterday, with R grades €3.10-3.25. While some factory buyers were clinging to prices for O grade cows in the €2.80-2.90/kg range, up to €3.05/kg was paid by certain plants for better Os.