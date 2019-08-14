Beef prices set to fall further as protest sees kill fall almost 60pc

  Last week's beef kill down 57pc
  Prices set to slip to 3.45c/kg
The beef kill was down some 57pc on throughput seen prior to last week's protests, according to latest figures from the Department of Agriculture.

Some 15,065 cattle were killed in Department approved plants last week. This was back almost 20,000 on the 35,000 cattle killed in the week prior to the protest.

It comes as the first week of the protest saw throughput fall some 16pc or 6,000hd.

However it is understood there has been a sharp rise in the numbers of cattle being killed this week with prices said to be back some 5c/kg to 3.45c/kg.

Some reports indicated that a number of plants operated on Saturday last the after the protest was suspended with other reports noting that factory agents were keenest to acquire bullocks and heifers as processors strive to refill their chills ahead of renewing contracts.

The Beef Plan Movement, which had been holding protests outside meat factories across the country, agreed last week to halt the demonstrations and enter a phase of discussion.

The row has stemmed over the price of beef, which is at its lowest point in years, with many farmers claiming they are struggling to survive and will be forced out of business without Government intervention.

It is understood the discussions which also included other farming organisations and Department officials adjourned late last night were expected to agree a review of the beef grading/pricing system for cattle with progress made on market transparency and the introduction of a price index.

However, the Farming Independent understands that a number of key issues remain outstanding including factory weighing scales, written contract between farmers and factories and issues surrounding 30 month age restriction on cattle.

It is expected that the talks will re-convene on Thursday or Monday next.

The BFM said it will revert to protest if "sufficient progress is not being made".

