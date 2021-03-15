Beef prices move up 5c/kg as factories and finishers battle it out on price

At present, the whole business of who has got the upper hand when it comes to factory cattle pricing is a bit a rugby ruck, with both factories and finishers muddied, bloodied and pulling out fingernails in their attempts to claw the initiative on price away from the opposition.

With the average weekly kill for the last week of February and the first week of this month working out a 30,372 and the cumulative yearly kill to the end of the first week March back 12pc at 278,565, last week saw the farming team succeed in smuggling an extra 5c/kg out from under the maul.

This pushes the base price for the majority of bullocks onto €3.80/kg, with up to €3.90/kg being paid for quality heifers.

The story on the young bull side was also one of better returns last week as U grade’s moved to €3.85-3.90/kg with R grades reported as having strengthened to €3.80-3.85/kg while your O grade varied from €3.65-3.75/kg depending on breed and finish.

Among the cull cows, prices also moved forward with R’s operating from €3.30-3.40/kg with O’s on an average of €3.25/kg for continentals and €3.15-3.20/kg for Friesian types, while your better P grade moved up to €3.05-3.10/kg.

In general, it appears that there was less resistance to giving that little bit more for young bulls and cull cows than for prime beef on the bullock and heifer side as factories seek what they always seek, kilos of beef at a price.

The problem for those with better quality bullocks and heifers is that when you add in both quality assurance and grid bonuses, they end up costing too much from the factories perspective.

That said I’ve also had reports of those with heavy bullocks and heifers finding it a little easier to move them once the details on price are worked out in advance.

The meeting of the Beef Task Force last week yielded only frustration for farm representatives as Meat Industry Ireland (MII) stonewalled their repeated requests for an explanation as to why prices had been slashed at a time when market forces had driven those same prices considerably upwards in the UK.

Minster McConalogue also appeared more than a little dissatisfied with the lack of information coming from the factories, telling them that sudden changes to the parameters around pricing was “very disruptive for farmer suppliers” ” adding that he wished to see the industry “Communicating more effectively with farmer suppliers, and providing more certainty and continuity.”

Chair of the meeting Mr Michael Dowling was also not happy noting the depth of feeling expressed by farm organisations at the failure of MII to explain what had driven recent price cuts and asked their representatives to convey this message clearly to its members.

I wonder if more militant elements within those same farm bodies will now be tempted to tell their various leaderships, “Told you this was a waste of time.”

Trade at the marts for heavy stock continues to see factory agents pushing the envelope on price with the better type cull cow selling from €2.00-2.20/kg and more when the vested interests lose track of who’s bidding on what. While quality 550-650kg bullocks for further feeding last week saw the tops make from €2.40-2.60/kg. Crisis’s; what crisis?

Online Editors